Michael Ballack warns Germany against repeating the 2018 mistakes World Cup

‘Every position should be questioned – including the coach’: Michael Ballack warns Germany not to repeat the mistakes they made in 2018 after their second successive World Cup group stage… while calling on the DFB for more ‘self-criticism’ to have ‘

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michael Ballack has urged the German Football Association not to make the same mistakes as in 2018 after another dismal World Cup showing.

Germany has crashed out of the World Cup group stage for the second consecutive tournament and Ballack hopes the DFB has learned from four years ago.

Speak against Magenta TV, After Germany’s departure, Ballack said: ‘This is what happens when there is no self-criticism. We must not make the same mistake again as in 2018.”

Michael Ballack has warned Germany not to make the same mistakes as in 2018

After the World Cup in Russia, Germany stuck with their former manager Joachim Low – something Ballack said was a mistake.

Ballack continued, “The president said just after the elimination [in 2018]: The DFB and the coaching staff will now analyze it – and then Jogi finally stayed ‘

Hansi Flick managed to exit Germany again in the group stage – their second in two World Cups

GERMANY NEXT MANAGER OPPORTUNITIES Jurgen Klopp – 4/1 Thomas Tuchel-6/1 Ralf Rannick – 8/1 Julian Nagelsman – 10/1 Stefan Kuntz – 1/12 Arsene Wenger – 14/1 Opportunities provided by FairBettingSites.co.uk

Low was eventually sacked in 2021, following a 2-0 round of 16 defeat to England at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

This left current boss Hansi Flick with just a year to prepare for the World Cup – which turned out to be another disaster for German football.

Ballack went on to criticize the style of football Germany plays under Flick, as well as the manager himself – citing other teams’ success with smaller teams.

The former Chelsea midfielder said: “Every position in the DFB should be questioned, including the coach.

“You don’t get very far with this kind of football. We see it in the teams that are less talented than us, but give us problems.’

Germany were among the favorites to win the tournament before the World Cup kicked off, but an opening match at the hands of Japan derailed their tournament.

Flick’s side improved their results every matchday, but in the end, four points were not enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages.