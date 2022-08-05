Michael Ballack pays tribute to son Emilio one year on from 18-year-old’s tragic accidental death

Former Germany and Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has paid tribute to his son Emilio a year after the tragic quad bike crash that killed the 18-year-old in Portugal.

Emilio was on a family holiday in Troia, just south of Lisbon, when his bike tipped over backwards and crushed him last August.

The 45-year-old player turned expert remembered his son with an image of Emilio and a short poem about his impact on their family.

Ballack posted on Instagram: “My dear angel, I remember your smile, happiness and joy..

‘I remember your Light..with much love and many emotions, I will pray today for your soul to rest in peace..

“I’ll pray for your brothers too. With all my love.. I hold you tight in my heart.’

Born in 2002, Emilio was Ballack’s middle son, with eldest child Louis born in 2001 and youngest Jordi born in 2005.

Sportsmail covered the tragic accident last year, with police revealing that the incident happened around 2am on uneven ground near the German footballer’s holiday home.

He was the only vehicle involved in the incident, which did not take place on a public road, and it was his grandmother who raised the alarm.

Firefighters fought to free Emilio from the wreckage, but medics were unable to rescue him at the scene.

Ballack pictured with his sons Louis, Emilio and Jordi at the World XI testimonial game in 2013

Ballack married Simone Lambe, the mother of his three children, in 2008, but they divorced four years later.

The midfielder, who retired in 2012, is hailed as one of the greatest German footballers of all time, earning 98 national caps and winning the Bundesliga three times.

He also spent four years at Stamford Bridge from 2006 to 2010, making 167 appearances as he helped the Blues to victory in the Premier League and the FA Cup.