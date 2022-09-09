Michael Ball and Alfie Boe reveal the desperately dark times behind their success 

When you’re about to walk on stage in front of 25,000 people, you get tense, and all you have to do is breathe, breathe, breathe. It slows everything down and you calm down a lot,” says Alfie Boe, half of Britain’s most beloved theater singing duo with Michael Ball, who have a string of sold-out tours and chart positions to their credit.

The technique can be of great help to singers, but Alfie developed it during his appearance on Wim Hof’s BBC1 show Freeze The Fear earlier this year, when he revealed he had spent five weeks in rehab after suffering from a drug addiction. suffered from depression, which led to an overdose when he broke up. from his wife of 16 in 2020. And as we will find out today, Michael has also been through some desperately dark times in his life.

At first glance, they are an unlikely pair. Alfie is the somber and introverted opera singer who calls a spade a spade, while Michael is the flamboyant West End star who can talk the hind legs of a donkey. But together, they’ve sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK, and their debut, Together, beat Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to Christmas No. 1 in 2016. Its way to another celebratory hit.

Today there is a tacit sensibility around the mental health issues Alfie, 48, spoke about on Freeze The Fear. He and his actress, wife Sarah, met in 2002, married two years later and have two children, Grace and Alfred. They spent the first lockdown at home in the Cotswolds, but broke up in August 2020, saying his work commitments had caused the marriage to break up.

With a new Vegas-inspired album, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have revealed the desperately dark times behind their success — and how swimming in cold water has helped them

Dutch wellness guru Hof claims that immersion in ice-cold water can have therapeutic effects on the psyche, and on the show Alfie told him: ‘I went to a really dark place, which resulted in a foolish act of putting some pills down my throat. throw – I was lost.’

Today he says the show was one of the best experiences of his life. ‘I got nothing but positivity from it. I came out feeling on top of the world. Breathing well was key to the challenges we had to do, such as swimming under ice and sitting in a frozen lake, and Wim was the first teacher I’d had. Throwing ourselves into that lake was daunting, but the breathing was just incredible. It’s a natural thing, but if you take it to that level, it can calm so many problems.”

Michael, 60, says he enjoyed watching Alfie on the show, not least because he’s seen his own mental health demons.

He practices the Emotional Freedom Technique, where you tap key areas of the body to open energy pathways. “Just like Alfie breathes, I do tapping because it’s a way to focus so you can do what you need to do,” he says.

Michael, 60, says he enjoyed watching Alfie on the show, not least because he’s seen his own mental health demons

In 1985, when he played Marius in the original West End production of Les Misérables, Michael was first bitten by the black dog of depression. By age 23 he had been sick with mononucleosis, and although he returned to work after six weeks, he was exhausted.

I lost my ability to perform – it was terrifying, you have no control over it. But I’ve found a way to overcome those horrors

He had a panic attack on stage, and then they started happening everywhere. He quit the show and spent nine months at home, thinking he would never work again. Feeling unable to seek help, he made his way through, and today he is still aware of that fear.

“It’s important that we talk about this, and I wish I had talked about it when I was going through what was essentially a slump,” he says. “I lost my confidence and my ability to perform. It was terrifying.

“It’s overwhelming, you can’t control it. I wish I had found some help, but I got through it and found a way to overcome those horrors. When you come out, you think, ‘How do I prevent this from happening again?’ I needed someone to trust me.’

Alfie is a passionate ambassador for Outward Bound, an educational charity that helps young people overcome limitations and believe in themselves through adventures in the wild, as it helped him when he started his music career

That someone was Cameron Mackintosh, who offered him the part of Raoul when he rewrote The Phantom Of The Opera. Then he met his partner Cathy McGowan, the former Ready Steady Go! host who interviewed him when he was on Aspects Of Love. They have been together for 33 years and although they have never had children, Michael is the stepfather of Cathy’s daughter Emma and the grandfather of her children.

Michael says the slump “made me a better performer and a better person,” and Alfie feels the same. He wants to continue enduring extreme cold with his body to raise money for mental health charities. “I’m up for any mental health project that leverages the positivity I got from Freeze The Fear,” says the Tony Award winner.

Throwing myself into that lake on Freeze The Fear was daunting, but I got on top of the world

Alfie is a passionate ambassador for Outward Bound, an educational charity that helps young people overcome limitations and believe in themselves through adventures in the wild, the way it helped him when he started his music career.

He was broke, homeless and slept badly while studying at the Royal College of Music, but he used the training he had done as a youngster at Outward Bound to deal with the teachers who didn’t support him and the establishment that seemed to look down on him. his nose at the former apprentice auto mechanic with a strong northern accent.

“I took an Outward Bound course when I was 16, and it can give kids the confidence to take on challenges because life is full of them. It’s our mentors who give us the confidence to move forward in our careers,” he says.

Raised in working-class Fleetwood in Lancashire, Alfie was the youngest of nine and his childhood was happy. “My father was my biggest influence,” he recalls. “He always sang around the house and had a beautiful voice. He introduced me to so many artists and we always sat around the table and played records.’

After leaving university with no A-levels, he became an apprentice at the TVR car factory. His fairytale moment came when a client heard him sing to his colleagues and suggested he attend the open auditions held by the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company in London.

TWO VERY unlikely sex symbols Michael likes to joke that because he’s never been in fashion, he can never go out of style. Fans are queuing up to see him outside the Radio 2 studios after his Sunday show, throwing their underwear at him during live shows. “I banned throwing pants after a couple hit me in the eye,” he laughs. “But it was meant to be ironic.” Poor Alfie never threw underwear at him, but he had social media swoon after revealing his muscular torso while taking a cold shower on Freeze The Fear. “I have to say I’m a little bit in love with Alfie Boe after seeing this,” one posted, while another said, “Alfie Boe in a cold shower definitely made me feel refreshed.” Alfie enjoyed it too. “I’m still taking a cold shower,” he laughs.

He showed up in jeans and work boots and sang the only song he knew classically, You Are My Heart’s Delight from Franz Lehár’s The Land Of Smiles, a song his father always listened to. But he passed.

Sadly, his father Alf died in 1997, aged 63, of a brain tumor. Alfie was only 23. “It was very emotional when my father passed away. I did a show shortly after and I knew he was watching. Before going on stage, I asked him to lend me a hand, because I always asked him to help me when he was alive. So now I always say, ‘Can you lend me a hand?’ before I walk on stage and I can guarantee that the show will go well.”

Michael agrees. “You need mentors throughout your career, so someone is there when you’re at a crossroads. My father introduced me to Shakespeare and took me to the theater. A nice lady at Surrey County Youth Theater helped me get to the Guildford School of Acting just as I was being asked to leave my private school where I failed my A levels.’

Just as Alfie’s father has not witnessed his meteoric rise, Michael’s beloved grandmother Agnes, known as Lil, never got to see his breakthrough in The Pirates Of Penzance at the Manchester Opera House. “Mom and Dad really encouraged me, but my grandmother was the founding mother of the family. I think she recognized a talent in me. She encouraged me to step out of the dress up box and we’ve got some great videos of us dressing up as Batman and Dobbin, as we called ourselves,” Michael chuckles. “When I played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, I modeled her after Lil.”

The friendship between Michael and Alfie was cemented in 2007 when they appeared in the English National Opera’s disastrous production of Kismet at the London Coliseum.

The show was so bad that they could only deal with it by laughing together – and they’ve been laughing ever since. Yet they could never have predicted that their combination of powerful voices and ironic charm would yield five albums and worldwide success.

The new album is inspired by Alfie’s concerts at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino this summer. “It’s where Elvis played when it was called the Las Vegas Hilton,” he says. “I’ll be there in April to do four or five shows and again in November. We saw a great opportunity to come up with a broad musical concept.’

Are they planning to do live shows there together in the future? “I’d love to,” says Michael, who has never performed in Vegas. “We have no idea what’s next. We come up with an idea and then something will come naturally.’

Don’t bet it will be another festive hit.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Together In Vegas will be released October 28 through Decca Records. Pre-order now.