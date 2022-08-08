Micah Richards teases Sky Sports punditry pal Keane over his bitter old rival Alfe-Inge Haaland

Micah Richards couldn’t help but joke at Roy Keane’s expense after Erling Haaland’s performance on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker marked his Premier League debut for Manchester City in style by scoring a brace as Pep Guardiola’s side defeated West Ham 2-0.

Haaland’s father, Alfe-Inge, sat in the stands at London Stadium and Richards joked about his longstanding feud with Keane.

Micah Richards couldn’t help but joke at Roy Keane’s expense after Haaland’s brace

While discussing Haaland’s performance in their post-match analysis on Sky Sports, former England women’s international Karen Carney explained how his genes make Haaland a great player.

She said: ‘We checked before, his mother is also an athlete and we know what his father has done in his history. He’s going to be an absolute specimen…’

Host David Jones then interrupted him and asked, “What did his dad do?” Getting Richards to say, “He was waiting for Roy there before. Frankly, I’ve never seen Roy so nervous.’

Keane nearly ended Alfie Haaland’s career with a strong tackle that sent him red in 2001

Keane then smiled and joked, “I think he said to wait there for me!”

In a 2001 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City, Keane ended the career of Haaland senior with a strong tackle that saw him receive a red card, three match suspension and a £5,000 fine.

Keane went on to admit to committing the offense intentionally and as a result he was given a further five-match suspension and a further £150,000 fine

The pair’s feud began four years earlier when the Norwegian, then playing for Leeds, caused Keane to sustain a serious knee injury.

Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut in Manchester City’s win over West Ham

Despite their feud, Keane praised striker Haaland’s performance against West Ham, saying: ‘Haaland gives them another option.

“The town’s passing and the way they carried West Ham down aren’t mugs. They played with them. But even as teams push, Haaland now threatens to fall behind.

“It’s going to be a different challenge for defenders now that Haaland is behind. West Ham couldn’t handle it.’