Micah Richards and Roy Keane tip Erling Haaland to break host of Premier League records after brace

Micah Richards and Roy Keane have praised Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after the 22-year-old’s stunning Premier League debut – and both believe he can break a host of England domestic records.

The Norway international took the Citizens 2-0 win over West Ham at London Stadium in their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

The striker gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, before doubling City’s advantage with a fine shot in the 65th minute.

Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut in Manchester City’s win over West Ham

Experts Richards and Keane praised Haaland after his performance and sent a stark warning to the Premier League defence.

On Sky Sports, Keane said: “What we knew, people doubted he could establish himself in the Premier League so quickly.

“Great quality, great run and great movement we’ve seen. He gets chances, we saw that today. People talk about 20 goals, if he has penalties more like 30 or 40.

“He’s going to get opportunities with the quality around him. Good luck to the defenders who take on him.”

Roy Keane tipped the Norwegian striker to break Andy Cole’s scoring record in the Premier League

While Richards added: ‘Look at the first goal before the penalty, it was absolutely brilliant. Seeing him live will cause chaos this season.”

Haaland has broken numerous goalscoring records during his short career. The striker became the youngest (20 years 231d) and fastest (14 games) player to score 20 Champions League goals.

The striker is also the first player to score 25 goals in his first 25 Bundesliga outings, and Keane thinks this is a sign of things to come – a tip for him to break Andy Cole’s memorable Premier League record.

Andy Cole currently holds the record for fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

Cole holds the record for fastest player to score 50 goals, reaching the milestone after just 65 appearances. Still, Keane believes Haaland is capable of breaking his former teammate’s distinction.

He said: ‘I don’t think Coley took penalties. If he [Haaland] stays fit and healthy, these records he is able to break them all.

“It just gives Man City different options in forward positions. West Ham couldn’t get near them. We are still looking at the options on the bench, Manchester City look as strong as ever.”

Haaland and his City team-mates host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League game.