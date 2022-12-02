Miami were in the ‘conversation’ for Jimmy Garoppolo before 49ers backup became the starter,

<!–

Jimmy Garoppolo could have played against San Francisco on Sunday instead of them vs. Miami to play.

Garoppolo, who was on the trade block during the offseason, was available to teams across the league, but ultimately the 49ers decided to hold on to their backup.

Now the starter, thanks to an injury to Trey Lance, Garoppolo revealed that Miami was one of the teams interested in his signature in the summer.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a regular fixture for the team

“Not much came out, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good place,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday.

“As an offense, they had great skill players, everything. Mike [McDaniel], being a great coach. It’s been discussed, but I’m glad it turned out this way.’

McDaniel served as Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator last season as the team reached the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel will face his former quarterback in Santa Clara on Sunday

San Francisco is lucky they got hold of Garoppolo with sophomore starter Lance ruled out for the season after suffering a broken ankle in Week 2.

Miami should be equally thankful for not making a move on the position.

Leaving Tua Tagovailoa in the starting lineup has paid off, as the quarterback is undefeated in games he has completed this season.

Since his arrival, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a 7-3 record – placing them at the top of the NFCW

San Francisco (7-4) and Miami (8-3) meet in one of the most anticipated games of the season, with both teams seen as Super Bowl contenders.

It will be McDaniel’s first time going up against his mentor Kyle Shanahan and it represents a homecoming of sorts for the Yale graduate.

Sunday’s game will be a sliding door moment for both franchises and by the end of 60 minutes it could mean so much more.