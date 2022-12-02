Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Miami were in the ‘conversation’ for Jimmy Garoppolo before 49ers backup became the starter,
US

Miami were in the ‘conversation’ for Jimmy Garoppolo before 49ers backup became the starter,

by Jacky
written by Jacky
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a regular fixture for the team

‘Seemed like a good place’: Jimmy Garoppolo to Miami ‘was discussed’ before 49ers backup became starter as Dolphins opted to stay with Tua Tagovailoa

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

published: 19:58, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 19:58, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jimmy Garoppolo could have played against San Francisco on Sunday instead of them vs. Miami to play.

Garoppolo, who was on the trade block during the offseason, was available to teams across the league, but ultimately the 49ers decided to hold on to their backup.

Now the starter, thanks to an injury to Trey Lance, Garoppolo revealed that Miami was one of the teams interested in his signature in the summer.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a regular fixture for the team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a regular fixture for the team

“Not much came out, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good place,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday.

“As an offense, they had great skill players, everything. Mike [McDaniel], being a great coach. It’s been discussed, but I’m glad it turned out this way.’

McDaniel served as Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator last season as the team reached the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel will face his former quarterback in Santa Clara on Sunday

Miami coach Mike McDaniel will face his former quarterback in Santa Clara on Sunday

Miami coach Mike McDaniel will face his former quarterback in Santa Clara on Sunday

San Francisco is lucky they got hold of Garoppolo with sophomore starter Lance ruled out for the season after suffering a broken ankle in Week 2.

Miami should be equally thankful for not making a move on the position.

Leaving Tua Tagovailoa in the starting lineup has paid off, as the quarterback is undefeated in games he has completed this season.

Since his arrival, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a 7-3 record - placing them at the top of the NFCW

Since his arrival, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a 7-3 record - placing them at the top of the NFCW

Since his arrival, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a 7-3 record – placing them at the top of the NFCW

San Francisco (7-4) and Miami (8-3) meet in one of the most anticipated games of the season, with both teams seen as Super Bowl contenders.

It will be McDaniel’s first time going up against his mentor Kyle Shanahan and it represents a homecoming of sorts for the Yale graduate.

Sunday’s game will be a sliding door moment for both franchises and by the end of 60 minutes it could mean so much more.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Two days after FedEx driver dropped package at...

Hilaria Baldwin says Alec and she are ‘NOT...

World Cup: How USA can defeat Holland –...

After watching the Bills beat Patriots, Jay-Z meets...

FOX Sports is once again attacked by soccer...

Missouri ‘womb-raider’ suspect denies murdering a 31-week-old Arkansas...

World Cup: Tyler Adams hails the’surreal’ support of...

Mom claims that her 11-month old son’s hair...

“It’s more natural looking!” Jessica Alves admits that...

Carla Bruni, 54, stepped out in a chic...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More