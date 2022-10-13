Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

MIAMI (AP) – An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, but had to return because of a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew members exited the plane at the airport and were being evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal to be booked for other flights.

It is not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

PART: