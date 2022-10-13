WhatsNew2Day
Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

MIAMI (AP) – An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, but had to return because of a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew members exited the plane at the airport and were being evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal to be booked for other flights.

It is not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

