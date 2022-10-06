Miami prevails in FT-Nikkei ranking by expanding appeal beyond Latin America

Miami has been known for decades as the US gateway to Latin America. But even spending a few hours in the office of Francis Suarez, the city’s 45-year-old mayor, makes it clear that the South Florida metropolis has also become a magnet for investors from other corners of the globe.

On a recent sunny afternoon, Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and anti-communist crusader, sat in the waiting room, patiently waiting his turn for an audience with the mayor. Assistants excitedly discuss the possible arrival in the city of the Saudi Arabia-backed investment conference dubbed “Davos in the Desert”.

“We’re welcoming, and we want the best, brightest, best-capitalized people here. Why? Because it’s going to strengthen us,” says Suarez, sitting in his white-walled modernist office. “Our wages are growing faster than anyone else’s.”

Miami’s rising status as an international hub, placing it in the top spot of its inauguration FT-Nikkei Investing in US ranking of the top US cities for foreign companies coincided with a similar rise as a favorite place for domestic investors.

New York financiers and California tech entrepreneurs began moving to the city during the coronavirus pandemic, citing light lockdown measures and a warm climate that made working from home bearable.

Foreign investors followed. Even as US foreign direct investment plummeted in 2020, it rose 70 percent for Miami, with the UK, Panama and Spain leading the way, according to data from fDi Markets, an information provider owned by the Financial Times that tracks greenfield FDI. , or cross-border investments that create new jobs and facilities.

“Miami has traditionally marketed itself as the gateway to America, and it still holds true,” said Ilona Vega Jaramillo, vice president at the Beacon Council, Miami’s economic development organization. “But I’d even say we’re outgrowing that. I think we are now a global city center.”

Many locals give credit to Suarez, who put his city on the radar of new foreign investors with a playful tweet of four words in 2020: “How can I help?” (The tweet was in response to a Silicon Valley executive’s suggestion that frustrated tech investors left Northern California for South Florida.)

Suarez, who likes to call his city “the capital of capital,” has subsequently created more facilities to help businesses set up shop, including an office dedicated to helping potential investors. For those from abroad, it didn’t hurt that more than half of Miami’s residents are foreign-born, the highest percentage of any major US city.

Suarez has been able to accomplish this repositioning almost entirely through the strength of his personality; The mayor of Miami has limited executive powers and the office is a part-time job. As a Republican, he has managed to keep a close eye on the party’s historic reputation as a friend to business — local taxes remain low — while remaining openly critical of Donald Trump’s nativist, anti-immigrant policies.

“The mayor has done a really good job of creating this snowball effect for us so we can take a serious look at it,” said Kurt MacAlpine, chief executive of Canadian asset manager CI Financial.

The company chose Miami as its US headquarters last year and recently doubled the lease on 830 Brickell, the newest office building in Miami’s financial district and home to other big names such as Citadel, Microsoft, AerCap and Thoma Bravo. The building is due for completion in January, and projected rents have nearly doubled in three years to $120 per square foot.

Like many local leaders, Suarez is targeting technology groups as potential investors, betting that the high costs and political pressures in traditional technology hubs like San Francisco and New York will make South Florida more attractive.

Suarez points to New York’s decision to forgo its offer to Amazon for its second headquarters in Long Island City — the major tax breaks offered to the e-commerce group provoked furious local opposition in the Big Apple — as a turning point. .

He has made cryptocurrency groups a particular focus. Last August, Suarez launched MiamiCoin, making Miami the first municipality with its own digital currency. The move came a few months after the world’s largest Bitcoin conference moved from Los Angeles to Miami, and crypto exchange FTX paid $135 million for naming rights to the arena where the Miami Heat basketball team is based.

Despite the volatility in the crypto market – MiamiCoin has lost almost all of its market value since its launch – Suarez continues to receive part of his salary in Bitcoin.

“Much of the crypto ecosystem and energy moved to Miami, and we wanted to be a part of that,” said Peter Smith, co-founder of UK-based Blockchain.com, which owns his company’s US headquarters. New York to Miami last year.

The city has not been without growing pains. Real estate prices have risen by 36 percent and rents by 26 percent According to real estate website Realtor.com, Miami posted the highest rental growth rate among U.S. cities last year for the 10th consecutive month in July.

“There was a huge increase in leases, both commercial and residential, and that made it prohibitively expensive to implement what we originally planned,” said Luis Merchan, chief executive of Flora Growth, a global cannabis company that announced it would relocate its headquarters. from Toronto to Miami last year.

Population growth has also made it more difficult for outsiders to secure school places for their children.

“The lack of housing stock and school places is a huge problem,” said Richard Florida, one of the world’s leading urban planners, who splits his time between Miami and Toronto, where he is a professor at the Rotman School of Management.

Miami may soon face the same split problems that have plagued San Francisco and New York, with the super-rich living well but younger, lower-paid workers struggling to make ends meet. According to data from the US Census, the city was the second largest metropolitan area in terms of income inequality in 2020, after New York.

In the longer term, the city will face the effects of climate change, with some homes at risk of flooding. More than a third of Miami’s housing stock is at risk of being flooded if sea levels rise, according to real estate platform Zillow.

Miami can also struggle to avoid the culture wars that have consumed the rest of the state, even annoy companies that have been doing business in Florida for decades, including Disney.

Last month, the Miami school board voted against a measure that would recognize October as LGBTQ History Month, a decision made out of concerns the district would violate Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The law, which bans classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in lower classes, has raised the alarm in some parts of a city that has historically prided itself on being one of the most permissive in the US.

Liane Ventura, senior vice president at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes that the culture wars have not yet impacted investors, who still view the city as a business-friendly environment.

“Here in South Florida, we don’t really get into those things,” Ventura says. “We’re talking more about how to bring Bitcoin.”