Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano is struck in the head by a 104-mph line drive

Miami Marlins-starter Daniel Castano took a comebacker to the head in the bottom of the first inning before leaving the field on Thursday under his own power.

The pitcher was hit by a 104-mph line drive from the bat from Cincinnati Reds third baseman Donovan Solano.

The ball bounced off Castano’s head and deflected in the air all the way to Marlin’s third baseman Joey Wendle for the out.

The left-hander immediately dropped to his knees on the mound and held a hand to his head.

His Marlins teammate Jacob Stallings went to watch Castano before trainers rushed onto the field along with Reds coach Tomas Vera.

A cart was parked in the right bullpen, but the trainers waved it off after talking to Castano. After a minute, he finally got up to a standing ovation from the crowd.

When Castano got up, Solano walked from his spot along the first base line and put his arm around him to apologize for the line drive.

Castano exchanged a few words and tapped the shoulder before heading to the Marlins’ dugout with trainers on either side of him.

Castano was called up for Thursday’s start and gave up a run on two hits and no walks, while failing to strike out a batter in two thirds of an inning before exiting.

Even if he doesn’t need a stint on the injury list, there’s no guarantee of a new turn as Jesus Luzardo will likely be back in the mix next week.