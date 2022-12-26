Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol AGAIN

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back under concussion protocol, having already been concussed twice before in the 2022 season.

He is not expected to play the New England Patriots this weekend.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins were defeated 26-20.

Fans took to social media to say they thought Tagovailoa may have gone into shock shortly before halftime of the game. All three of his interceptions came after the hit, in the fourth quarter.

One fan shared footage of Tagovailoa being knocked down and the rear end of him crashing into the ground with the caption, “I saw this live.” And I recorded it because I knew it as soon as I saw it. This happened at the end of the 1st half.

And I think Tua played the second half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the coup in Cincinnati. 3 INT in the fourth quarter. he showed me.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday: “It was something that he met with the doctors today and discussed some symptoms.”

Tagovailoa, 24, has already had two big concussion scares this season. He stepped into the fencing position after 6-foot-3, 340-pound Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou threw him onto the turf in September and he was taken to the hospital.

He wore a neck brace as a precaution and had to have an MRI to check for damage and missed two games.

A week before the Bengals incident, he seemed shaky after a big blow in the game against the Buffalo Bills, but was cleared to continue.

He was seen stumbling on the pitch and was helped down into a medical tent and then into the locker room to be assessed for a concussion. Tua was then sent back onto the field, where he played the remainder of the game as his Dolphins won 21-19.

The NFL Players Association fired an independent neurological expert after he said Tua was ready to return to the game in Week 3.

McDaniel said at the time that Tagovailoa would not have played against the Bengals if he had known that the QB suffered a concussion in the Week 3 incident against the Bills.

“I totally understand the concern, I appreciate the concern,” McDaniel said. ‘When I tell you that beyond an eye test, he did not have a head injury. He was evaluated for having a head injury. [on Sunday] and he didn’t have one. He was in complete mental concert, played the whole game, gave a press conference, was in the media all week.

“I understand the optics, I understand what it looks like, I understand all of this, I understand people’s concern,” he continued. “I can exude 100 percent conviction that every person in this building had 100 percent of the right process, diligence, and there’s not a single person you can talk to in the building who would think otherwise.”

The injury comes at a difficult time for Miami (8-7), which has lost four straight games to fall to the bottom of the AFC playoff roster.