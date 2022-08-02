Miami Dolphins are hit with huge penalties for tampering with Tom Brady (twice!) and Sean Payton

The Dolphins were disciplined Tuesday for “integrity of the game” violations by the NFL, as Miami must forfeit its first-round pick of 2023 and its pick for the third-round 2024.

The penalty stems from a six-month investigation into events between 2019-22, which reveals that the team has had “impermissible communication” with both Tom Brady (twice) and then Saints coach Sean Payton.

The contact with Brady appeared to have taken place during the 2019 season and after the season (when he was on the Patriots) and during and after the 2021 season (when he was on the Buccaneers).

Contact with Payton was through his agent Don Yee in January 2022, the league said. Yee is also Brady’s agent.

The investigation also looked at claims that they deliberately ‘refuelled’ during the 2019 season to improve concept position in the 2020 design.

The team lost two draft picks as a result of the investigation.

The investigation found that the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games, but team owner Stephen Ross has said several times throughout the season that the team’s draft position should take precedence over the record.

The investigation also found that an alleged $100,000 offer from Ross to then-head coach Brian Flores to lose matches was not intended to be a serious offer.

Ross has been fined $1.5 million, indefinitely banned from all competition committees and suspended from being at the Dolphins facility until October 17.