Miami doctor is fined $20,000 and BANNED from performing Brazilian butt lifts after patient’s death

A Florida doctor has been fined and suspended for performing the controversial Brazilian butt lift procedure after one of his patients died, but he retains his medical license.

dr. John Sampson was sanctioned after claims that a patient, aged 33, died after surgery when he allegedly punctured her liver and intestines on June 16, 2021.

He performed the procedure, for which patients pay just $3,500, at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables — where a doctor was previously banned in 2017 for similar violations.

Sampson was the designated doctor at Seduction, according to a complaint filed against him, which meant he was not allowed to perform surgery.

However, the complaint found that he had performed several surgeries between April and June 2021, including seven on the day his patient died.

dr. John Sampson was sanctioned after claims made after a patient died after surgery on June 16, 2021

He performed the procedure at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables, where a doctor had previously been banned for similar violations in 2017

Sampson was the designated doctor at Seduction, according to a complaint filed against him, which meant he was not allowed to perform surgery

However, the complaint found that he had performed several surgeries between April and June 2021, including seven on the day his patient died.

Florida’s Board of Medicine made an emergency decision in June this year limiting doctors to three BBL procedures per day.

The site reveals that Seduction will run BBL’s for just $4,500, with Sampson’s Instagram — where he tags many of his patients as “Sampson Doll” or “Sampson Stallion” with discounts at the price of $3,500.

According to the complaint, Sampson punctured the liver and intestines of a patient identified only as “ER,” and injected the fat from her abdomen into her glutes, reports the Miami Herald.

This particular version of the BBL has been illegal in the state of Florida since 2019. The patient died the same night, at the age of 33.

The complaint also suggested that Sampson and Seduction lied on their paperwork.

The site reveals that Seduction will run BBLs for as little as $4,500, with Sampson’s Instagram – where he tags many of his patients as ‘Sampson Doll’ or ‘Sampson Stallion’ with discounts for the price of $3,500

According to the complaint, Sampson punctured the liver and intestines of a patient identified only as ‘ER’ and injected the fat from her abdomen into her glutes.

The particular version of the BBL Sampson that performed has been illegal in the state of Florida since 2019. The patient died the same night at just 33 years old

Osakatukei ‘Osak’ Omulepu saw one of his patients die and lost the ability to perform the procedure while working at Seduction in 2017

On his biography of the seduction websitesays Sampson, “I entered cosmetic and plastic reconstructive surgery because I wanted to have a lasting, positive impact on people’s lives.

“That’s why I always work so hard to create a personalized plan for all my patients so that when we’re done, I know they’ll move forward in life with more confidence and be truly happy with the person they’re with.” to be.’

He is also listed on that same website as a “board-certified surgeon.” According to a profile in the Florida Department of Health website, Sampson’s Lone Board certification is listed as “suspended.”

Sampson had never been sanctioned before, but Seduction had seen a doctor stripped of the right to perform a BBL in 2017.

Osakatukei ‘Osak’ Omulepu saw one of his patients die and lost the ability to perform the procedure.

Sampson was also fined $20,000 and charged $5,626 for the costs of the investigation and prosecution. However, he will not lose his medical license.

In addition, he must complete five hours of continuous medical training and must not be the designated physician in any surgical center.