Miami considers moving homeless to a CAMP on island north of the city and next to a sewage plant

Miami considers moving homeless people off the streets to city-sponsored camps on an island next to a sewage treatment plant.

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners asked city officials to pitch ideas on how to reduce the city’s homeless population, which was recently recorded at 1,525 people.

On Thursday, the board will discuss the latest plan worked out by city manager Art Noriega’s staff, which calls for an encampment to be set up on the northern tip of Virginia Key island, next to a sewage treatment plant and bike path.

Details of the plan were released Tuesday, just as former President Donald Trump proposed a similar concept nationwide during his maiden speech in Washington D.C.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will study a plan to create a homeless camp on the northern tip of Virginia Key Island (pictured)

The camp would be just north of a sewage treatment plant and a bike path

The plan offers options to furnish 50 to 150 rooms for the homeless through tents, with prices ranging from more than $719,000 to nearly $1.68 million.

Pictured: A mockup of the dorm tents proposed for the Miami project

The Miami proposal describes a plan to set up as many as nine large tents, which can accommodate 22 people, and a parking lot at the northern tip of Virginia Key.

The plan offers a 50-room setup in three of the tents, for $719,573. A plan for 100 rooms within five tents would cost more than $1 million, and a 150-room arrangement with the maximum tents allowed would cost more than $1.6 million.

It would include air conditioning units for each tent, as well as bathrooms and showers for the occupants.

Aside from the dorm-style tented camp, the plan also includes options to build small houses on the tip of the island that would be “more visually appealing.”

However, officials warn that the houses could be considered permanent residences by the homeless and reduce the chances of leaving as the camp is ultimately seen as a temporary residence.

Other options include setting up collapsible trailers or small sheds that can accommodate up to two beds.

In addition, the city has four possible, albeit less desirable, locations as options, including three parking spaces, two of which are near residential buildings.

The County Board did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The plan also has options for small houses on the island that would be ‘visually more appealing’

Other options include setting up collapsible trailers that cost over $11,000

Last September, the city banned homeless camps in public areas (photo)

Since the bill was passed, Miami officials reported more than 194 cleanups in the city, with 56 arrests in homeless camps

This isn’t the first time the city has proposed setting up a homeless camp on the island, as one of its commissioners, Joe Carollo, first proposed the concept last year, the Miami Herald reported.

The plan met resistance when a bill that Carollo co-funded and banned homeless camps and allowed police to arrest vagrants if they refused to be transferred to shelters was passed last September.

Since the bill was passed, Miami officials reported more than 194 cleanups in the city, with 56 arrests in homeless camps.

It also reported 883 cases of homeless people being placed in shelters, as well as 13 referrals to mental health centers and 21 to substance abuse centers.

The new plan has already attracted backlash from the public, as the Miami Bike Scene group argued that the Virginia Key location isn’t ideal for the homeless population.

“We strongly oppose ANY type of temporary shelter option (Tiny Home, Dormitory Structure, Modular Unit Structure, Folding Unit Structure) on Virginia Key,” the group wrote in a statement.

In addition to complaints that the encampment would be adjacent to the island’s bike path, the group claimed it was two miles from the nearest bus stop and the island was infested with mosquitoes and vermin.

The plan was published the same day former President Donald Trump proposed a similar concept nationwide during his Washington DC speech (above)

Trump called for homeless camps with “high quality tents” to be built on the outskirts of cities. Pictured: Homeless Camps in Phoenix, Arizona

The details of the proposed plan for Miami’s homeless population came just as Trump put forward a similar solution for the country’s homeless population.

“Clear large plots of cheap land on the outskirts of the city,” Trump said of his plan for the homeless, citing his background as a real estate developer to the fore. “Make thousands and thousands of high-quality tents.”

He said it was the “only way to remove the hundreds of thousands of people, and maybe millions of people across our country,” referring to the homeless.

“It can be done in one day,” Trump added.