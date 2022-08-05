Mia Tindall enjoys fun day out at Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

Mia Tindall proved she’s a cool kid while attending the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park today.

The eight-year-old daughter of the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a fun day out at the prestigious event, which was held at the Princess Royal’s estate.

Mia kept cool on the hot summer day and wore jeans and a navy blue T-shirt when she visited the fair.

She also kept cool by enjoying an ice cream and was apparently seen dancing as she walked around the property.

The event will take place for the 28th time on a course designed by Princess Anne herself.

The two-day event includes dressage, show jumping and several cross-country stages.

Mia is the eldest of the children of Zara and former rugby star Mike Tindall and is now 22nd in the line of succession.

Like her cousin Savannah Phillips, Mia is known for a mischievous streak and can also be found with her father and cousins ​​at various horse competitions.

Recently, the little girl was spotted playfully kicking her dad during a charity soccer game.

At Queen’s Trooping the Color in June, Mia and her cousins ​​Princess Charlotte and Savannah and Isla Phillips, as well as her sister Lena Tindall, cutely poked her head out the window to watch the parade.

The cousins ​​are all close, and Mike Tindall previously revealed that he learned about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, via a message on the royal cousins’ WhatsApp group.

In conversation with De Telegraaf he said: ‘[Harry will] be a great father. We just let him go in on his own, find his own way. The thing is, we’re so lucky with ours; ours have always slept so hopefully they get that too.

“Obviously he is Lena’s godfather, but we now have a great group of youngsters in the family. Lena and clearly Louis are the same age and Mia is a bit between Charlotte and George, and then you have Peter’s children Savannah and Isla who are slightly older.

“James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward’s son) is, well, not exactly the ring leader, but he’s the eldest. So yeah, it’s going to be a good small group. And Harry, he’s busy, but he loves to play with them all and he’ll be a good father.’