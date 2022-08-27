Mia Sully puts on a busty display in a racy black ensemble as she joins her TOWIE cast mates to film

<!–

She is known for her striking outfits.

And Mia Sully set the pulse again on Monday as she filmed scenes for the new series of The Only Way Is Essex at The Old Regent Ballroom in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex.

The reality star, 23, looked incredible in the sassy ensemble which consisted of a black bra, bodysuit, leather belt and matching knee-high boots.

Mia opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while shaping her brunette locks into loose curls.

She rose to fame with Absolutely Ascot – a controversial reality show that followed the lives of the “unique community” of people living in the Berkshire town of Ascot.

TOWIE grabbed Mia along with her two best friends Hannah Voyan and Pia Smith to star in the new series of the hit reality show ITVBe.

According to The Sun, Mia only wanted to participate in the show if she could do so with her friends.

The source explains: “As soon as the bosses met all three of them, they knew they were on their way to a winner.

“They are a force to be reckoned with and will bring so much drama to the new series. They already know some of the cast and there’s a bull’s eye between them, so expect some explosive television.”

Stunning: Amber Turner flashed her washboard abs in a black cropped midi dress with a daring thigh-high split

Stylish: Chloe Brockett showed off her curvaceous figure in a small black crop top, paired with matching trousers and silver heels

Filming: The star then posed for a moment alongside fellow TOWIE member Roman Hackett

Hannah was also out with the cast on Monday, where they filmed a talent show for an upcoming episode.

TOWIE’s newcomer caught the eye in a leopard print bodysuit, paired with slim-fitting black pants and leather knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Amber Turner flashed her washboard abs in a black cropped midi dress with a daring thigh-high split.

Chloe Brockett showed off her curvaceous figure in a tiny black crop top, paired with matching pants and silver heels.

Gorgeous: Dani Imbert dressed to impress in a red and black corset with a matching mini skirt

Incredible: Ella Rae Wise put on a very leggy show in the same outfit as Dani

Talent show ensemble: Junaid Ahmed stood out from the crowd in a bold red shiny catsuit

Friends: Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green both flashed their toned physiques in chic outfits

Strike a pose: Saffron Lempriere on a busty display in a deep black blazer

Roman Hackett, James Locke, Jordan Brooks, Diags & Billy all cut neat figures during the outing.

The Only Way is Essex returned on Sunday for its 30th series, which featured some exciting new additions to the cast as they swapped the iconic Sugar Hut for the sun-kissed beaches of the Dominican Republic.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.