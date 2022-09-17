Mia Regan flashes he taut abs in a crop top and mini skirt at KNWLS London Fashion Week show

Mia Regan flashed her toned abs while attending the KNWLS Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The 19-year-old model showed off her style credentials in a cropped fluffy cardigan and distressed leather miniskirt as she posed for photos at the event.

Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend stepped into the brand from head to toe after the footballer shared a cryptic post on his Instagram amid rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and his eldest brother’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Stunning: Mia Regan, 19, flashed her taut abs as she attended the KNWLS Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in London on Friday

Mia nailed Autumn chic when she chose to complete her look with opaque tights and brown leather boots.

She wore her blonde locks loose with a hint of wave and kept her makeup to a minimum.

The model chose to wear a gold stud as an accessory and wore a white shoulder bag to complete her ensemble.

Stylish: The model showed her style credentials in a short, fuzzy cardigan and a distressed leather miniskirt as she posed for photos at the event

Elsewhere, Romeo shared a cryptic post on Instagram alongside a photo of his brother Brooklyn amid rumors of family feud.

The 20-year-old footballer posted a throwback photo from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding – with his mum Victoria Beckham quickly expressing her support in the comment section.

It comes as rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son’s wife are growing – reportedly, his mother is leaving Victoria ‘heartbroken’.

Tension: Elsewhere, Romeo (L) shared a cryptic Instagram post alongside a photo of his brother Brooklyn (R) amid rumors of family feud

Alongside the black and white image, Romeo wrote: ‘Nothing more important than family’, with Victoria expressing her support in the comments

Alongside the black and white image, Romeo wrote, “Nothing is more important than family.”

His mom was quick to comment on four love hearts to show her support and appreciation for the sweet post.

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s brood, who also share 19-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

Family: The 20-year-old footballer posted a throwback photo from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding – with his mum Victoria Beckham quickly showing her support in the comments

The family of six is ​​famous for a very close bond, with Victoria and her son, turned photographer, having a close relationship from way back.

But friends say she’s deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Victoria’s dismay comes amid revelations that tensions have arisen between the Beckhams and the Peltzes because Nicola “had no intention of” wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48, during the no-cost nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida.