Mia Regan cuts a stylish figure as she attends the Nensi Dojaka LFW show

Mia Regan showed off her incredible figure in a cropped mini dress as she attended the Nensi Dojaka show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 19-year-old model rocked in striking lilac tights and a matching jacket with the figure-hugging number.

Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend kept her look casual by donning a pair of chunky black boots and carrying her stuff in a chic pink crossbody bag.

She wore her blonde locks loose with a hint of wave and kept her makeup to a minimum.

The model chose to embellish her number with a large blue star necklace and a pair of gold drop pearl earrings.

Mia posed for the runway show alongside model Fadhi Mohamed and influencer Edie Liberty Rose.

The model later changed to purple wide-leg jeans that she paired with the lilac denim jacket from earlier.

She carried her belongings in a striking large shoulder bag and completed her look in a pair of black boots.

The beauty seemed cheerful as she sat in the front row at the fashion show alongside fellow models and influencers.

While Mia was out partying, her ex-boyfriend Romeo shared a cryptic Instagram post alongside a photo of his brother Brooklyn amid rumors of family feud.

The 20-year-old footballer posted a throwback photo from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding – with his mum Victoria Beckham quickly expressing her support in the comment section.

It comes as rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son’s wife are growing – reportedly, his mother is leaving Victoria ‘heartbroken’.

Alongside the black and white image, Romeo wrote, “Nothing is more important than family.”

His mom was quick to comment on four love hearts to show her support and appreciation for the sweet post.

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s brood, who also share 19-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

The family of six is ​​famous for a very close bond, with Victoria and her photographer-turned-photographer son having a close relationship from way back.

But friends say she’s deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Victoria’s dismay comes amid revelations that tensions have arisen between the Beckhams and the Peltzes because Nicola “had no intention of” wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48, during the no-cost nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida.

Family: The 20-year-old footballer posted a throwback photo from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding – with his mum Victoria Beckham quickly showing her support in the comments