Mia Miller apologises for tirade at Adelaide's Hindley Street McDonalds captured in viral video

The woman behind an unfair McDonalds tirade has apologized for the incident, which allegedly saw her punch and spit at workers, but she still blames staff who wouldn’t give her ‘a free cup of water’.

Adelaide woman Mia Miller, 18, was filmed allegedly hurling abuse, shouting and intimidating McDonald’s workers late on Sunday night at the Hindley Street McDonald’s store in Adelaide.

The incident was filmed and widely circulated, sparking outrage from retail associations and appalled customers.

Ms Miller has been charged over the incident under new state rules aimed at protecting retail workers.

It is alleged that she hit an employee in the head, spat on workers and threw a drink over the counter, among other things.

Ms Miller broke her silence about the incident on Friday, revealing she had gone to the shop to get a drink of water and was ‘really, really drunk’.

Mia Miller (above) has apologized for her ‘disgusting’ behavior after a clip of a McDonald’s rant went viral

Ms Miller was filmed launching a frenzied attack on staff working behind the counter at an Adelaide McDonald’s (above)

When the staff wouldn’t give her water, she claimed, she took matters into her own hands and tried to get one herself behind the counter.

“I really want everyone to know that I’m really, really sorry and I feel really bad about my actions that night,” Miller said, speaking exclusively to 7News.

‘I am disgusted by my behaviour, it is disgusting. Like that, it’s not ladylike at all, it’s wild.’

But Mrs Miller thinks she should have just had a cup of free water.

“They could have just given me a cup of free water and none of this would have happened, but I should have just accepted it and walked away,” she said.

In the viral video, Ms Miller was seen reaching behind the counter to retrieve food and other items to allegedly throw at the fast food workers (above)

Ms Miller was charged with two counts of aggravated assault (shop worker), disorderly conduct and committing a prohibited act with human biological material – she will appear in court next month.

Under South Australia’s tough new laws, those found guilty of assaulting retail workers face a maximum sentence of up to seven years.

“It’s just scary, like I’m afraid I might get locked up … I don’t think I’m fit for prison, you know what I mean?” said Mrs. Miller.

In the video, Ms. Miller is seen reaching over the counter and grabbing a full drink, which she threw at startled workers.

Mrs Miller accused a store manager of punching her in the face, which the man vehemently denied in the clip (above)

Wearing gray sweatpants and a beige pullover, Ms Miller appeared to scream: ‘You punched me in the face bro’ at a store manager who is on the phone.

The manager replied, ‘No, I didn’t.’

‘Yes you did damn it, there’s a video you stupid f***,’ Ms Miller shouted back.

When the manager went to the side of the store, an angry Mrs. Miller sought herself out at the counter and allegedly spat at him.

Shopworkers Union secretary Josh Peak condemned the “appalling” act.

“It’s disgusting, it’s disgusting and no worker deserves to be treated like that when they’re just doing their job,” Peak told Nine news.

‘It is simply appalling that there are some members of the public who think it is fair to treat a fast food worker in this way.’

Police attended the scene and said they are investigating what one officer said was a “disgraceful” incident.

“We would urge the authorities to look at this very carefully to see if they can use the new powers given to them,” Peak said.

He also called for more security at McDonald’s, despite it being right across from a new police station.

Witnesses claim there was no security in stock at the time of the incident.

“Time and again we see examples of workers being abused and abused in this store,” Mr Peak said.

Bring back the security guards so people don’t think they can come can get away with this kind of disgusting behaviour.’

Ms Miller is due in court on November 24.