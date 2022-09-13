Mia Goth wears a dramatic lace veil and matching dress at the Toronto International Film Festival

<!–

Mia Goth showed her eccentric sense of style when she attended a screening of her new horror film Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

The actress, 28, turned heads in a dramatic black lace veil and matching gown as she hit the red carpet alongside her co-star and director Ti West, 41.

The film is a prequel to Ti’s film X and deals with the origins of the titular character Pearl.

Her vintage-inspired dress had a high neck and lace sleeves and a flowing sheer skirt.

She paired the look with black stockings and heels and wore her blonde locks in a low bun.

The actress appeared to have bleached her eyebrows and completed her look with a bold deep red lip and matching red nails.

Mia, who is married to actor Shia LeBeouf, 36, gleefully posed with fans for selfies and signed autographs as she walked the red carpet.

Vintage vibes: Her vintage-inspired dress featured a high neck and lace sleeves and a flowing sheer skirt

Shia and Mia started meeting in 2012. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but divorced two years later, and Shia was involved with both FKA Twigs and actress Margaret Qualley during that time.

The couple reconciled sometime after the Honey Boy actor and Margaret split and wore wedding rings again in March 2020.

They now share five-month-old daughter Isabel and recently enjoyed a holiday in Italy.

Director Ti, meanwhile, looked stylish in black slacks and a white shirt as he stepped onto the red carpet at the screening, teaming his look with a velvet blue jacket and red pocket square.

Stylish: Ti looked stylish in black pants and a white shirt, which he paired with a velvet blue jacket

New horror series: The film is a prequel to Ti’s movie X and deals with the origin of the titular character Pearl

Actor David Corenswet, 29, who stars in the film as The Projectionist, also joined the couple on the red carpet.

He looked neat in a light gray suit, a blue shirt and a navy blue bow tie.

Director Eli Roth, 50, also stepped out to show his support for the film, wearing a bright turquoise green jacket and white T-shirt underneath.

Pearl gets rave reviews from movie critics, while Mia is praised for her acting prowess.