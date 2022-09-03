Mia Goth cuts a seriously stylish figure in a sleek black dress at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

Mia Goth attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The 28-year-old actress cut a seriously classy figure as she rocked an all-black outfit as she posed for several pictures.

The actress attended the event not long after her husband Shia LaBeouf, who had previously been accused of abuse by his former partner FKA Twigs, made several revelations about the production of Don’t Worry Darling.

Goth wore a slim dress that matched the curves of her sculpted physique during the festival.

The Suspiria actress also wore a pair of long black gloves and a matching set of socks.

The artist rocked a set of stiletto heels and stylish slightly tinted sunglasses.

She tied back much of her gorgeous blonde hair and covered it with a scarf as she posed for the photos.

Goth and LaBeouf, 36, first met while working on the 2013 film Nymphomaniac, in which they both starred.

The couple stayed together for three more years before getting married in a non-legally binding ceremony in 2016.

The two then broke up in 2018, although they will reconcile in 2020.

The actress gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Isabel, last March.

LaBeouf became the subject of controversy in December 2020 when he was indicted by FKA Twigs, who charged him with sexual assault and assault, among other alleged abuses.

The actor’s former partner, Karolyn Pho, also claimed that the actor subjected her to various forms of abuse over the course of their relationship.

He responded to the claims shortly after they were made, denying many but apologizing for some of his past behavior.

The artist recently appeared on Jon Bernthal’s podcast real and received much notice for acknowledging the allegations and expressing his desire to make amends in the future.

LaBeouf has also received word of controversy surrounding his departure from Olivia Wilde’s upcoming feature film Don’t Worry Darling, in which he was initially slated to appear.

The actor is said to have been fired by the filmmaker after they clashed on the set of the project over his acting methods.

Recently, however, he spoke with Variety and told the media that he had in fact quit the film and was asked by the director to return to the cast of the film.

The actor also provided several lyrics and a video where Wilde refers to various issues on set, and she also appeared to ask him to reconsider his departure from the project.