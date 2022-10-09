Mia Fevola hints her parents Alex and Brendan are planning to get remarried

<!–

Mia Fevola has hinted that her mother Alex could soon be remarried to her adoptive father Brendan, six years after she got re-engaged.

The 22-year-old model raised eyebrows on Saturday after she shared a very telling comment under an Instagram photo Brendan had shared of his first wedding to Alex in 2005.

The purpose of sharing the throwback photo was ironically to celebrate the on-off couple’s former wedding anniversary, with Brendan captioning the post: ‘Happy ex wedding day snooks. Thank you for always loving me. Can’t wait to grow old with you.’

Mia promptly commented under the photo: ‘Time to get married again’ and hinted that the couple might be preparing for another trip down the aisle soon.

Brendan and make-up artist Alex married in 2005 but divorced in 2014.

However, their separation was short-lived and the pair reunited later that year before getting engaged in 2016.

Shortly after being crowned the winner of the 2016 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Brendan proposed to Alex – for the second time – in front of their children.

Brendan adopted Mia after marrying her mother in 2005 and the couple are the proud parents of three other daughters, Leni, 12, Lulu, eight, Tobi, two.

At the time, Brendan told radio host Dave Thornton on the Fifi and Dave show: ‘I was a bit nervous, I didn’t think she was going to say yes.’

‘Cause we’ve been married before and apparently divorced. It was really beautiful with the children there.’

I come after Alex lifted the lid on her often-controversial marriage and split from Brendan in her recent memoir Silver Linings.

The hugely successful tome leaves no stone unturned, including the AFL great’s affair with Lara Bingle.