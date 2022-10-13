Mia Farrow dons off-white suit for premiere screening of Netflix horror series The Watcher in NYC

Mia Farrow had her first lead role in the film classic Rosemary’s Baby (1968), directed by Roman Polanski, widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time.

In her first script role in over 10 years, the acclaimed actress returns to horror in filmmaker Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s upcoming true crime series, The Watcher.

And on Wednesday, a day before the horror drama hits Netflix, Farrow attended its premiere in New York City.

Back to horror: Mia Farrow, 77, attended the premiere of the horror drama series The Watcher in New York City on Wednesday, a day before its release on Netflix

Ahead of the premiere, Farrow, 77, hit the red carpet in an off-white suit consisting of pants, blazer and vest.

In keeping with the color scheme of her outfit, the Los Angeles native also wore a pair of off-white boots that matched perfectly.

The actress rounded out her overall look by wearing her blonde wavy locks long and down her chest and close to the center of her back with a center part.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series follows the true story of a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who are harassed by letters signed by a stalker called The Watcher, shortly after going to their dream home in New Jersey have moved.

Color scheme: The acclaimed actress took to the red carpet for the premiere, decked out in an off-white suit consisting of trousers, blazer, vest and matching boots

The actress rounded out her overall look by wearing her blonde wavy locks long and flowing down her chest and close to the center of her back with a center part

Murphy, 56, is best known for creating and producing a number of television series, including Glee (2009-2015), American Horror Story (2011-present), Scream Queens (2015-2016), American Crime Story (2016-present) , Pose (2018-2021), 9-1-1: Lone Star (2018-present), Ratched (2020-present), American Horror Stories (2021-present), and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022).

The series is inspired by the infamous story of a couple who bought a 1905 Dutch colonial revival home in the Garden State for nearly $1.4 million. Deadline.

They would eventually leave the house after receiving the chilling letters from a creep who claimed to have “guarded” the house for decades.

‘I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood,” one of the notes read.

Scary: Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series follows the true story of a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who are harassed by letters signed by a stalker called The Watcher after going to their dream home in New York. Jersey have moved

Creepy: ‘I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood,” read one of the notes to the couple

Based on an article for Reeves Wiedeman, the author of New York Magazine’s The Cut, The Watcher also stars Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale and Jennifer Coolidge.

There are also recurring roles from the likes of Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall and Luke David Blumm.

The Watching, which consists of seven episodes, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 13.

For her role in Rosemary’s Baby, Farrow was nominated for a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

The film has been widely acclaimed and received numerous accolades, including several, including multiple Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards nominations, and has since selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.