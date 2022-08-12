MG3 Australians unleash about the car that’s sales are soaring

Straightforward Aussies have let loose on the MG3, a China-made car that is rocking the sales charts.

Normm Jean wrote a scathing review of the MG3, which can be purchased for $18,990 drive-away, making it the cheapest new car available in the country.

MG debuted in March 2022 as one of Australia’s best-selling brands and has maintained its place in the top 10 thanks to the strong sales of all three models – including the best-selling MG3 in its segment.

The vehicle comes in three specs, the Core costs $18,990, the Core with navigation $19,400 and the Excite, which has a price tag of $20,490.

He said he had been “unlucky” enough to try the Excite model and said he soon discovered that it and the car were not compatible.

Direct Aussies have unleashed a car that is currently taking the country by storm

“The salesperson told me she didn’t think I would like it when she gave me the keys to the Excite demo model, so we got off to a good start,” he said.

Jean explained that he was about 177cm tall and “not a giant”, but he struggled to find a comfortable position in the hatchback.

“Not to mention the rattles a car with 50 miles shouldn’t have,” he said.

The car enthusiast complained that there was only one cup holder, no digital speedometer and that the sun visors were too small.

“The plastic on the A-pillar is so ill-fitting that it doesn’t fit well against the windshield,” he said.

He said the MG3 Excite sold for $17,490 driving in 2019.

The exact car is now $20,490. It has not been updated or renewed, it has just gone up in price. I told my friend it was a mess and went back to the dealer.

For most of its history, MG was associated with British open-top roadsters, but that changed with Rover’s collapse in 2005, with Chinese state-owned SAIC taking over (pictured is Scottish actor Ewan McGregor with a 1962 classic MGA).

In conclusion, if the MG3 cost $12,990, I would definitely buy one. Because it’s so cheap, who cares.

“Drift the wheels off and send it to the wreckers when it’s stuffed. But there’s no way I’d spend $21,000 on this car.”

Jean told Daily Mail Australia that the car’s popularity was due to the reputation MG earned in the 1960s as the makers of a classic English sports car.

For most of its history, MG – also known as Morris Garages – was associated with British open-top roadsters, but that changed with the collapse of Rover in 2005, with Chinese state-owned SAIC taking over.

Since then, MG has become synonymous with budget SUVs and hatchbacks made in China – a far cry from its 1924 origins as a sports car badge.

“It’s based on the badge,” he said.

“If you take the MG badge off, it’s just a cheap Chinese-made car that looks like a 2004 Hyundai Getz.”

“The 1.5 engine and 4-speed automatic deserve to be in hell. It’s slow, and I mean slow. I can only compare it to a 1.2 Kia Picanto, but even that felt better.

“But by far the worst thing for me was that I couldn’t get the seat lower, nor could I get the steering wheel high enough to feel even remotely comfortable.”

Another motorist who wished to remain anonymous described the MG3 Excite as a “really hateful car” and said people should buy a used car.

“There’s a place for these kinds of cars, for people who want to get from A to B and don’t really care about a car or a brand,” he said.

“But if you’re asking 21k for a car of this quality, you’d be better off buying a used Corolla, Yaris or Mazda 2.

“They are what I feel is a very expensive disposable car disguised as something cheap and cheerful.”

MG has previously said buyers also didn’t care that it was Chinese-owned and built in China – and that sales across the country are soaring as the vehicle comes with a seven-year, no-mileage warranty.

An MG spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that it has become the number one seller in the segment, beating its new rivals.

“The continued popularity of the MG3 proves how many Australians have found this model to suit their needs, both in style and performance,” they said.

“In addition, the MG comes with a comprehensive seven-year unlimited mileage warranty and access to over 100 dealers in Australia and New Zealand.”

Danny Lenartic, MG’s general manager of electric vehicles in Australia and New Zealand, expects the brand to become a big part of Australia’s automotive future

Earlier this year, Danny Lenartic, MG Motor’s general manager of electric vehicles in Australia and New Zealand, told Daily Mail Australia that he expects the brand to be a big part of Australia’s automotive future.

Lenartic said buyers also didn’t care that it was Chinese-owned and built in China, despite Communist President Xi Jinping’s trade sanctions against Australia.

“The country of origin is not as important to me these days as the core values ​​that the people behind the brand stand for,” he said.

“MG’s history has always been a brand of value, so it’s always been the affordable sports car, and that’s how it gained popularity.

“Realistically, MG’s core values ​​haven’t changed – for me, we’ve kept that identity.”