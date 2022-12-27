Mexico’s president calls on residents to reject gifts from drug cartels

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president called on the country’s citizens Tuesday not to accept gifts and Christmas gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed flashy pickup trucks handing out piles of presents while passersby described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that some drug gangs were seeking to resume such giveaways — often seen years ago — to gain the support of the local population.

López Obrador said in his morning press conference that residents of some communities have tried to protect traffickers, stop drug seizures or oppose the installation of National Guard bases to combat drug trafficking.

Authorities have not confirmed the origin of the gifts, mostly toys, at the December 21 delivery in a low-income neighborhood in the city of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

A convoy of trucks carrying inflatable Santa Claus decorations and Christmas lights drove through the neighborhood, singing “narco corrido” songs that praised the Jalisco cartel and a local gang leader, known by the alias “RR.”

In a video clip, a passerby is heard saying: “All the HR people. Who says you don’t get anything? Why doesn’t the government do the same?

When asked about the videos on Tuesday, López Obrador admitted that the practice was making a comeback; in the 2010s, such rounds of Christmas gifts from cartels were common in the northern border state of Tamaulipas. López Obrador said it was part of a strategy by criminal gangs to win popular support.

“Since the beginning of this administration we knew, it was obvious, it was in the public domain, that the criminal gangs were depending a lot on the social base, on the people of the communities,” said the president. “They use people as (human) shields.”

“Lately, some groups are trying to revive this method (of giving gifts) by getting people to support them,” López Obrador said. “When there is a seizure of cocaine, the communities come out to defend the traffickers, and even try to kidnap members of the Army and the (National) Guard, to avoid the seizure of cocaine.”

Local residents in three states also held demonstrations against the construction of National Guard barracks. López Obrador attributed what he described as “three or four cases” of local opposition to cartel influence. However, in the case of the demonstrations in Mexico City, residents have said they view the barracks as unnecessary, harmful to the environment, or likely to increase violence in the neighborhood.

The most massive demonstration of local support for criminal gangs in Mexico has been for gangs of fuel thieves who drill into government pipelines to steal gasoline and diesel. Because fuel thieves allowed local people to also collect gas from illegal taps, many communities fought off police and military raids.

But López Obrador said his campaign against fuel theft has weakened that kind of collaboration with criminals.

“There was this type of support, all of that has been disappearing because people know that it is illegal and that they should not protect criminals,” the president said. “What I tell people is they shouldn’t be manipulated, they shouldn’t protect these gangs.”