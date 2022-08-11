Mexico’s most powerful drugs cartel assassinated new police chief

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel brutally murdered a new police chief hours after he was appointed by shooting his head off while he was patrolling bars.

Known as the boxer for his past as an amateur boxer, Juan Miguel Silva Alvarado was shot several times by the Sinaloa cartel, which pioneered the use of tunnels under the US-Mexico border to send drugs to America.

Photos of his headless body lying on the side of the road surfaced after he was gunned down on August 6 near Sinoloa’s Prosecutor’s Office in Culiacán.

Juan Miguel was ambushed while being escorted by two patrol cars, according to El Financiero.

After the shooting, members of the cartel are said to have grabbed the police’s weapons and left the scene.

Their guns were found hours later near a bridge, including a rifle, which may have been used to kill Juan Miguel.

Just hours before his assassination, Alvarado was appointed deputy secretary of municipal public security.

Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has said he “regrets” Alvarado’s death.

According to data from Causa and Comun, at least three officers have been killed in the state this year.

The Sinaloa cartel was formed in the late 1980s, with the group considered the major supplier of heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA and fentanyl in the US.

The latest murderous attack comes after a wave of cartel violence that has rocked Mexico.

Between July 31 and August 1, at least 11 people were killed by gangsters in Tijuana earlier this month.

Zeta reported that three men were shot dead: Cristian Alexis Luna, 27, Ricardo Aguirre Rodríguez, 25, and Gary Michael, 31.

Police were photographed at the scene after the shooting. Over 30 cases were found, many from 9mm caliber pistols

On site were more than 30 cases, many of 9mm caliber pistols. Two cars were damaged by gunfire at the scene. The attackers are believed to have left in a truck.

Elsewhere, a man died after a fight outside a bar and the body of another was found on a hill near a school.

According to reports, a decapitated head was found next to a handcuffed body wrapped in a tarp.

According to reports, a killer warning was found scribbled in black ink on cardboard next to the corpse.

In July, police discovered at least three headless murder victims in Juarez.

Police told Border Report that a headless body was found wrapped in a blanket on July 13. It had been put in a plastic bag and left by the roadside.

A member of the Sinaloa cartel is El Chapo’s son Ivan Archivaldo Guzman-Salazar. Archivaldo Guzmán-Salazar, pictured, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa cartel

Most of the murders are drug-related, police said. The homicide rate has soared in Juárez, with at least 1,200 homicides reported in 2018.

The city has seen at least 400 murders this year. It comes weeks after the headless heads and charred corpses of 15 men and women were found in the border town of Tijuana.

Charred remains of two people were found near a jacuzzi factory and a badly decayed body was discovered in the trunk of a car.

Another horrifying discovery was made in a bag, with the head of one woman and legs of another found.

Accompanying the gruesome find was a note that read: ‘This is for all the w****s who support the plague in Playas, there is already a new government: La Menchiza.’

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities claimed that a cartel murdered two priests in a church in June and stole their bodies.

Catholic Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, 80, were shot dead.

They had tried to help their guide, Pedro Eliodoro Palma, when they were murdered. Palma hid in the church to protect himself from the drug gang.

According to the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office, the bodies of the three men were then taken by the group of men in the back of a pickup truck.