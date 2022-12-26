Mexico’s most powerful cartel delivers Christmas presents to children lined up along the ‘parade route’

The cartel’s henchmen handed out toys and goods to residents just a few blocks from a police station.

Video footage shows the cartel driving down a street in the El Retiro neighborhood of Guadalajara with trucks carrying Christmas decorations.

Members of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel delivered early Christmas presents to children just blocks from a police station.

Hitmen from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel led a caravan of vehicles through the El Retiro neighborhood in Guadalajara last week, according to the Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Video footage showed adults and children lined up on both sides of the street as the henchmen, reportedly operating under the command of high-ranking leader Ricardo Ruiz, drove around in vans equipped with an inflatable Santa Claus, a snowman and lights.

The cartel fighters at one point stopped in the middle of the block and began handing out gifts from the back of a pickup truck.

In the video a man could be heard who seemed to support the presence of the armed group.

“This is the people (of Ricardo Ruiz),” he joked. They say it doesn’t give anything. Let’s see, why doesn’t the government do the same? They will or they won’t.

One person on Twitter also appeared to back the cartel’s act by criticizing corruption in the Mexican government.

‘Are you waiting for your representatives and mayors to do something? They steal everything.

According to authorities, Ruiz oversees the ‘Grupo Elite’ (Elite Group) of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, a vicious gang that operates in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.

The cartel outfitted its vehicles with Christmas decorations, including an inflatable snowman, as it handed out gifts to children and adults on a street in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Residents of the El Retiro neighborhood in Guadalajara gathered around several cartel vans to collect gifts ahead of Christmas Day.

An alleged member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel guards a van while they deliver Christmas gifts to residents of the Guadalajara El Retiro neighborhood

The cartel’s Christmas actions follow a common ploy applied by criminal organizations over the years as a way of endearing themselves to the population despite their illicit business.

Pablo Escobar often gave lavish gifts as a token of gratitude to those who showed loyalty to him, especially during Christmas.

The Colombian drug lord once ordered the construction of more than 200 homes for poor families living in the Moravia slum in Medellín, and also built more than 50 soccer fields. He also had his henchmen deliver a bunch of presents before Christmas.

In December 2021, the sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán organized a festival for the inhabitants of the western state of Sinaloa.

At least eight cars were raffled off during the drug party while live bands played for the guests.

Video footage also showed rows of toys and other goods stacked together with a black sticker bearing the jailed drug dealer’s initials.