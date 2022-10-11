Mexico’s largest state approves same-sex marriage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest state approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, leaving only three of the country’s 32 states without such laws.

The state of Mexico, which almost surrounds Mexico City, has the largest population of any state in the country. The legislature voted to recognize same-sex marriage and same-sex marriage, becoming the 29th state.

That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws.

Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little desire to push through such legislation.

“By becoming the 29th state today to approve equal marriage, we will reduce inequality and let the country know that we are not leaving anyone behind in the state of Mexico,” said state lawmaker Paola Jiménez.

Mexico, Brazil and Argentina top Latin America in terms of same-sex marriage rates.

PART: