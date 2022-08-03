Mexico’s Drought: Country Faces a Water Emergency

Mexico, or large parts of it, has run out of water.

Extreme drought has left taps running dry across the country, with nearly two-thirds of all municipalities facing a water shortage that forces people in some places to queue for hours for government water deliveries.

The lack of water has become so extreme that angry residents are blocking highways and kidnapping municipal workers to get more water.

The numbers underlining the crisis are shocking: In July, eight of Mexico’s 32 states experienced extreme to moderate drought, leaving 1,546 of the country’s 2,463 municipalities experiencing water shortages, the National Water Commission said.