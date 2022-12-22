Mexico’s cartels are getting rich and powerful off of Biden’s mass migration crisis: TODD BENSMAN

Todd Bensman is Senior National Security Fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies and author of ‘Transgression: How Joe Biden unleashed the biggest border crisis in US history’

For decades, illegal immigration has been an afterthought for Mexico’s ultra-violent cartel mafia that control all smuggling routes on the southern border to America.

But no more.

The election of President Joe Biden and the ensuing mass migration crisis in America have endowed these criminal organizations with such fabulous wealth that the traditional drug trade is no longer the only prize worth dying for.

Today, Mexican cartels compete with each other for control over a boom in illegal immigrant smuggling. And the bonanza of illicit profits made from it are spent on increasing and arming the ranks of the cartels’ paramilitary armies, posing an economic and national security threat to the United States.

Yet nobody talks about it.

Reporting indicates that human smuggling will become a multi-billion dollar business by 2021 and may even surpass drug smuggling proceeds by 2022.

No one knows exactly how much cartels actually make, but the intelligence agency of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has put a stop to it.

An estimate by ICE showed that human trafficking generated somewhere close to $500 million a year prior to 2018. Those earnings could have gone as high as $13 billion in 2021 alone. A lower ICE estimate spelled revenue between $2 billion and $6 billion annually.

Many of the more than 4.4 million immigrants from around the world — by far the most in U.S. history — each paid thousands of dollars to cross cartel territories during the Biden administration.

America has always kept the cartels in check by forcing the Mexican military and justice system to punish these criminal organizations when they cross US red lines.

Nearly four decades after the gruesome cartel torture-murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in the 1980s, Mexican marines have tracked down and apprehended notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, whom America holds responsible for the murder. captured.

But what happens when those cartels outsmart the Mexican government?

The answer is that America would lose its current imperfection and want to depend on Mexico to do its bidding. The day that happens is the day America faces serious security, public safety, and even broader economic ramifications. And there are plenty of indications that that day has already arrived.

The growing arsenals of the cartels and Mount Everest-sized piles of new bribe money could irrevocably jeopardize Mexico’s central and state governments.

According to recently Washington Post messageMexico’s president has already pulled back significantly from his decades-long symbiotic binational security partnership with the United States, and has almost completely withdrawn from efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and intelligence sharing.

In large part, that’s because Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez-Obrador chose from the start of his term to leave the cartels alone on all fronts, even adopting a comical but official “hugs, not bullets” policy toward to embrace them.

So no one is working to demote the cartels as their power grows.

It’s impossible to know how much military hardware the revenue from the Biden border crisis paid for, but the cartels are clearly reinvesting their huge profits.

In March 2022, in four homes controlled by a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel in the northern state of Sonora, the Mexican military found 2.8 million rounds of ammunition, 89 hand grenades, 20 machine guns, six .50 caliber sniper rifles, more than 150 handguns and automatic rifles and bulletproof vests.

In May 2022, US authorities broke a Cartel del Noreste plan to buy $500,000 worth of machine guns, grenades and rocket launchers to smuggle into Mexico from the US south.

An August 2022 report found that the state of Tamaulipas has seized 257 store-built armored “narco-tanks” from the cartels in recent years, so-called “monsters” made of semi-autos, SUVs or pickup trucks encased in thick steel with machine guns. gun ports. Video shows well-dressed masked cartel soldiers filling them.

These are armies, with highly trained special forces units, supported by professional intelligence operations and led by warlords.

Will the Mexican military be able or willing to bring these cartels under control?

(Above) A burning bus, set on fire by cartel gunmen to block a road, is pictured during clashes with federal troops following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in Culiacan, Sinaloa state , Mexico on October 17, 2019

(Above) Dead bodies lie next to a car during clashes between cartel gunmen and federal troops in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on October 17, 2019

Take an incident in 2019, when the Mexican military stormed a home in the Sinaloan city of Culiacan and arrested the 28-year-old son of convicted faction boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman of the Sinaloa cartel “Los Chapitos.” The eldest son, Ivan Guzman, quickly assembled a very considerable private army and recaptured the entire city with armored vehicles and .50 caliber sniper rifles.

They outmaneuvered and outmaneuvered the Mexican forces in hours of gunfights and took families hostage. They threatened a massacre if Guzman’s son was not released. The Mexican government capitulated and released Guzman’s son in what was widely regarded as a humiliating military defeat at the hands of just one paramilitary group.

When we see more such defeats – or perhaps worse, no effort to even try – we will know to worry.

I am not alone in my assessment that Biden’s cartel-enriching mass migration crisis poses a serious threat to important US national interests, including many rarely discussed aloud, such as Mexican trade.

“I think the ramifications are huge,” said former U.S. ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau. “The more power these groups have in Mexico, the less we can count on Mexico as a partner in the fight against these groups and thus the greater the challenge becomes for us in everything related to Mexico: migration, the fight against drugs and even energy. Our economy is strongly linked to that of Mexico.’

Dare anyone finally say this out loud, but: The more militarily powerful the cartels become compared to the Mexican military, the more likely they will feel free to thumbs down on the 212 million barrels of Mexican heavy crude oil that the US imported in 2021.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez-Obrador (above) chose from the start of his term to leave the cartels alone on all fronts, even embracing a comical but official “hugs, no bullets” policy towards them.

Perhaps, for any number of petty reasons – someone wants a prisoner swap, say, a beloved drug-trafficking relative in a US prison? — Vengeful paramilitary overlords might want to interfere in Mexico’s huge export trade of auto parts on which US automakers depend heavily.

Cartel puppeteers less concerned about US-ordered retaliatory action against them in Mexico may feel emboldened to make thousands of US companies feel less safe in the country.

Or they could do the same with the hundreds of thousands of American expatriates who are establishing their homes and lives in Mexico. More Americans are concentrated in Mexico than anywhere else outside the US, an estimated 1.6 million.

In the meantime, anyone who believes all that shooting is just Mexico’s problem and that America’s mass migration crisis really isn’t a problem, it’s time to think again.