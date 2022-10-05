Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexican government plans to file another lawsuit against US companies it believes are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico, Secretary of State Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

Ebrard suggested the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in US border states like Arizona, who sell guns to “straw” buyers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the guns to Mexico.

Ebrard said about 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico in recent years were said to have been sold in 10 US provinces, mostly along the border. Mexico has very strict restrictions on gun ownership, but violence in drug cartels has cost hundreds of thousands of lives in the country in recent years.

“Mexico is going to file the second lawsuit in Arizona, and we’re going to show that a lot of these outlets where they sell these products in these counties that I mentioned are dealing with straw buyers and criminal charges should be brought,” Ebrard said. said in an appearance before the Mexican Senate.

A recently passed US law defines buying straw as a crime and imposes sentences of up to 15 to 25 years if the offense is related to drug trafficking.

The announcement comes just days after a US federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against US arms manufacturers. Ebrard said Mexico would appeal that decision.

The judge ruled that Mexico’s claims do not outweigh the broad protections afforded to arms manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005.

The law protects gun manufacturers from harm “as a result of the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm.

Mexico sued at least $10 billion in damages, but legal experts had seen the lawsuit as an opportunity.

According to the State Department, the Mexican government estimates that 70% of the weapons smuggled into Mexico come from the US. It said at least 17,000 killings in Mexico were linked to smuggled weapons in 2019 alone.

