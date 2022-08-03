Mexico investigating former president Peña Nieto for suspected money laundering

Mexico’s attorney general’s office said Tuesday it was investigating former President Enrique Peña Nieto for suspected crimes, including illegal enrichment and money laundering.

The announcement came nearly a month after the Treasury Department’s Financial Intelligence Unit revealed that Peña Nieto was facing an investigation into more than $1 million in international money transfers.

The ex-president, who was in office from 2012-2018 and now lives in Madrid, denies any accusations.

Some allegations relate to the Spanish construction company OHL, the attorney general said in a statement, without giving details.

“Progress in this investigation will allow for prosecutions in the coming months,” it said.

Pablo Gomez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, told reporters in July that Peña Nieto had received about 26 million pesos ($1.25 million) from a relative in Mexico.

The moves had been scrutinized because they were cash transfers and the origin of the funds was unknown, he said.

Peña Nieto is also said to have ties to two companies that won lucrative contracts with the Mexican state during his tenure, Gomez added.

Peña Nieto tweeted that he is “sure I will be able to clarify any questions regarding my assets to the competent authorities and demonstrate their legality.”

En relación con la denuncia presentada en mi contra por la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera, estoy cierto que ante las autoridades competentes se me permitirá aclarar cualquier cuestionamiento sobre mi patrimonio y … — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) July 7, 2022



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-wing populist who replaced Peña Nieto in 2018, has repeatedly denounced the alleged corruption among his predecessors.

A referendum that Lopez Obrador defended last year on whether to prosecute former presidents failed to draw enough voters to the polls to make the exercise binding.

(AFP)