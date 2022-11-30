Home Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16

Mexico’s 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough to push them through from Group C, as Poland and Argentina continue to progress.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez scored for Mexico as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a thrilling Group C match, but it wasn’t enough for El Tri to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages, with Poland finishing second qualifying spot in the group. behind Argentina.

Two goals in quick succession early in the second half gave Mexico a 2-0 lead on Wednesday as the Saudi defense appeared to collapse. In the other match in Group C, Argentina also lost 2-0 against Poland.

The Mexicans needed one more goal to overtake Poland on goal difference and progress through the group, but it was the Saudis who scored in the final moments of the game to make it 2-1.

More to follow…

Tags: ArabiaArgentinaCupdefeatFailLatin AmericaMexicoMiddle EastnewsQatarQatar World Cup 2022SaudiSaudi ArabiasportWorld
