Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16

Mexico’s 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough to push them through from Group C, as Poland and Argentina continue to progress.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez scored for Mexico as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a thrilling Group C match, but it wasn’t enough for El Tri to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages, with Poland finishing second qualifying spot in the group. behind Argentina.

Two goals in quick succession early in the second half gave Mexico a 2-0 lead on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia’s defense appeared to collapse. In the other match in Group C, Argentina also led 2-0 against Poland.

The Mexicans needed one more goal to overtake Poland on goal difference and progress through the group, but it was the Saudis who scored in the final moments of the game to make it 2-1.

Saudi Arabia entered the game knowing a win would earn them a spot in the Round of 16 regardless of the Argentina-Poland result. But the stars had to align for the Mexican players who needed to win their own game by a wide margin and hoped for a favorable outcome of the Poland-Argentina game.

For the first 45 minutes, the Mexican side dominated possession and tried to exploit the space behind the Saudi defense, but struggled to create clear chances.

With both Group C matches scoreless at half time, qualification seemed out of reach for El Tri. But a goal shortly after half-time gave new hope to the impetuous Mexican fans in the stadium and spectators around the world.

In the 47th minute, Martin bundled the ball into the back of the net from a corner kick. It was Mexico’s first goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, a scandalous shot from Chavez – a free kick from nearly 30 yards out – doubled Mexico’s lead.

Meanwhile, Poland struggled to contain Lionel Messi and his teammates, who led 2-0 in the 67th minute, thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

By then, Mexico only needed one more goal to reach the last 16. They were tied with Poland in goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head points, but the Polish team had a better fair play record – fewer yellow cards.

A goal from Argentina would also have been enough for Mexico. But when the final whistle blew in the Poland-Argentina match, Salem Aldawsari scored against Mexico in the 95th minute to make it 2-1.

“It’s a hard blow, there are no words for it,” said Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez. “The team went looking for it from the start and we had a lot of opportunities. But we couldn’t score and that leaves a bitter aftertaste.”

Hirving Lozano, seeing a late goal disallowed for offside, apologized to Mexican fans for not doing enough in the first two games – a goalless draw against Poland and a 2-0 defeat to Argentina.

“We could have done more, but that’s football,” he said. “I always live the games to the maximum, always give myself every game, every ball… well, the results didn’t come.”

Despite the late goal, it was a disappointing result for Saudi Arabia, who started the tournament well, beating Argentina 2-1 against all odds.

The loss to Mexico that followed a 2-0 loss to Poland means Saudi Arabia finish bottom of the group.

In the Round of 16, Poland will face France and Argentina will face Australia.