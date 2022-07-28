Mexico City residents fed up with Americans descending on capital to escape high rent in California

Mexico City residents are fed up with Americans moving south from California to enjoy cheap real estate while working from home.

One TikTok influencer even called it “modern colonialism,” as Americans have brought upscale coffee shops and Pilates studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They even reported seeing flyers in town that read, “New in town? Working remotely? You are plagued by the plague and the locals hate you. Leave.’

The number of Americans moving to the Mexican capital has caused rents in the area to rise and a noticeable shift in the language from Spanish to English.

The US State Department says there are currently at least 1.6 million Americans living in Mexico, but it is unknown how many of those people are in Mexico City. In the first four months of 2022, more than 1.2 million foreign visitors came through Mexico City’s airport.

Fernando Bustos Gorozpe, writer and university professor, said: ‘We are the only brown people. We’re the only people who speak Spanish, except for the waiters.’

Fernando Bustos Gorozpe, writer and university professor, said: 'We are the only brown people. We're the only people who speak Spanish, except for the waiters.' Bustos, who has more than 108,000 TikTok followers, posted a video stating that what the Americans are doing 'stinks of modern colonialism'

He added that white people are “preferred” in Mexico. “Now if a local wants to go to a restaurant or a club, he has to compete not only with rich, white Mexicans, but also with foreigners.”

Nearly 2,000 people agreed with him on social media.

When an American posted on Facebook that their compatriots should ‘do yourself a favor and work remotely in Mexico City’, many responded simply with ‘please don’t do it’.

Hugo Van der Merwe, who grew up in Florida and Namibia, said they’re pretty much cheap places to live: “I’ve met some people who don’t really care about being in Mexico, they just care that it’s cheap.” .’

Flyers through the city that read: 'New in town? Working remotely? You are plagued by the plague and the locals hate you. Leave'

The US diaspora to Mexico City may date back to 2016, when the city was named the world’s best travel destination

Alexandra Demou, who runs a moving company in Mexico, says she gets 50 calls a week from people looking to move there

Meanwhile, Lauren Rodwell, a black woman who moved there from San Francisco, understands that Americans are gentrifying the city, but says it’s still better to be black in America, which she calls “exhausting” and “nice to take a break.” to take’.

“I feel that as a colored person from America, I am so disadvantaged economically that wherever I go and experience some benefit or justice, I accept it,” she said.

