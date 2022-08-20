Mexico arrests former top prosecutor over 2014 missing students case

Mexico Friday arrested a former attorney general who led a controversial investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 — one of the worst human rights tragedies in the country.

Arrest warrants were also issued for dozens of other suspects, including military personnel, police officers and cartel members, prosecutors said.

Ex Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam is the most senior person to be detained to date in connection with the case, which shocked the nation and sparked international condemnation.

He is considered the architect of the so-called “historical truth” version of events presented in 2015 by the government of then President Enrique Pena Nieto, which was widely rejected, including by family members.

Murillo Karam, a former heavyweight of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was arrested for the crimes of enforced disappearance, torture and perverted trial, the attorney general’s office said.

Arrest warrants were also issued for 20 members of the military, five administrative and judicial officials, 44 police officers and 14 members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, prosecutors later said.

They are charged with involvement in organized crime, enforced disappearance, torture, murder and obstruction of justice, they said.

The teachers had commandeered buses in the southern state of Guerrero to travel to a demonstration in Mexico City before they went missing.

Investigators say they were detained by corrupt police and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel that mistook them for members of a rival gang, but exactly what happened to them has been hotly disputed.

According to the official report presented in 2015, cartel members killed the students and burned their remains in a garbage dump.

Those conclusions were rejected by independent experts and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as the families.

‘State crime’

On Thursday, a truth commission investigating the atrocity labeled the case a “state crime” involving agents from several institutions.

It said military personnel bore at least partial responsibility, either directly or through negligence.

“Their actions, omissions or participation made possible the disappearance and execution of the students, as well as the murder of six other people,” said the commission’s head, Deputy Interior Minister Alejandro Encinas.

Further research was needed to establish the extent to which military personnel participated, he said.

“An action of an institutional nature has not been proven, but there was a clear responsibility of members” of the armed forces, Encinas added.

The “historical truth” did not assign any responsibility to military personnel.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that all soldiers and officials involved in the disappearance must be brought to justice.

“By publicizing this appalling, inhumane situation while punishing those responsible, it helps to prevent these deplorable events from ever happening again” and “strengthens the institutions,” Lopez Obrador said.

“We said from the start that we would speak the truth, no matter how painful it was,” he told reporters during a visit to the northwestern border city of Tijuana.

The PRI, now an opposition party, said Murillo Karam’s detention was motivated more by politics than justice.

“We will not be silent before a government that uses the state apparatus against adversaries,” it tweeted.

Lopez Obrador said in March that members of the Navy are under investigation for allegedly tampering with evidence, particularly at a dump where human remains were found, including those of the only three students identified so far.

He denied an accusation by independent experts that Mexican authorities withheld important information about the case.

