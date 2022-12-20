Mexican security forces arrest brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader

The United States is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of ‘El Mencho’

The government said a rifle, six handguns, ammunition, a package of cocaine and two vehicles were seized during the early morning raid.

The brother of Mexico’s most powerful cartel leader has been taken into custody by security forces during an operation in the western state of Jalisco.

Antonio “Tony Montana” Oseguera was captured on Tuesday during an early morning raid on a housing complex in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, the Mexican government confirmed.

Oseguera is the brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel capo, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, who is wanted by the United States.

Antonio “Tony Montana” Oseguera was detained on Tuesday by the armed forces, the National Guard and the police in Jalisco, Mexico. His brother, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, is the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel is identified by US authorities as one of the largest drug smugglers

Mexican authorities said Antonio allegedly managed the transnational drug smuggling organization’s finances and logistics.

He was also responsible for overseeing the assembly of the cartel’s armored monster trucks used to fight rival cartels and procure weapons.

The US Treasury Department designated Antonio in October 2016 under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act), accusing him of providing material support to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Los Cuinis drug trafficking organization, which is led by Nemesio’s brother -in-law, Abigael González.

In addition, Antonio was serving a prison sentence in the United States after being arrested in 1996 on charges of heroin. He was later deported to Mexico and resumed his role in the drug trade.

The United States government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of El Mencho, who somehow escaped capture.

Jessica Oseguera, a dual US-Mexican citizen and daughter of fugitive Mexican drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, was released from a California federal prison on March 14.

Rubén ‘El Menchito’ Oseguera, the son of Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, is currently in the custody of US authorities and charged with arms and drug trafficking

Under El Mencho, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has positioned itself as the leading smuggler of narcotics, particularly fentanyl, into the United States.

His wife, Rosalinda González, was taken into custody for a series of crimes related to the cartel.

His American daughter, Jessica Oseguera, was released from a federal prison in Dublin, California, on March 14 after serving a 25-month sentence for money laundering.

His son, Rubén ‘El Menchito’ Oseguera, has been in the custody of US authorities since February 2020 and is charged with arms and drug trafficking.