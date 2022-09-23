Mexican security forces find 110 migrants inside locked tractor trailer

<!–

A group of 110 migrants from Central and South America were found in a tractor-trailer en route to Mexico’s border with the United States.

Security forces were discovered Thursday at a checkpoint on Federal Highway 57 in Galeana, a municipality in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Immigration officers and municipal police instructed the driver to both stop at a toll booth to conduct the inspection when they heard voices coming from the freight container, the National Institute of Migration said in a statement.

Footage released by the agency shows the migrants sitting and standing side by side in the cargo bed before being escorted out.

The group consisted of 96 Guatemalans, seven Ecuadorians, five Salvadorans and two Honduran nationals.

At least two children traveled without their parents. They were taken into custody at the Nuevo León of the National System of Integral Family Development.

Lone migrants and 10 family units were transferred to the state’s National Institute of Migration center for processing.

The latest crackdown on migrant smuggling into the United States-Mexico border following the release of a monthly US Customs and Border Protection report that revealed 2.4 million encounters with migrants crossing the border illegally, have been reported in fiscal year 2022, which expires from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

In fiscal year 2021, at least 1.73 million migrant bans were documented.

According to data released in August by the Mexican Attorney General, at least 77,498 foreigners were intercepted while being smuggled by criminal organizations between 2018 and 2022.

So far in 2022, 19,723 migrants have been rescued after 28,804 were found last year.

Since December 1, 2018, the start of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at least 2,286 people associated with migrant smuggling have been prosecuted.