Mexican man ‘smuggled 85 migrants near US border in tractor trailer to pay off his $8,000 debt’

A Mexican man who agreed to drive a tractor-trailer carrying 85 undocumented migrants in exchange for paying off his own debt crossing the border between the United States and Mexico is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

José Luis Vega-Arzate, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport migrants for financial gain in a Texas court last Friday.

Nuevo Laredo resident Tamaulipas reached an agreement to operate the rig as a way to settle the $8,000 payment he owed for the smuggling across the southern border into Austin, according to the US Attorney General’s office. for the Southern District of Texas.

Vega-Arzate had no previous experience operating a tractor-trailer, got behind the wheel and hit the road with the truck full of migrants.

A United States Border Patrol agent patrols part of the San Diego-Mexico border wall between the United States and Mexico on July 4, 2016.

US Border Patrol stationed in front of a steel border barrier at the international border line between Mexico and the United States

Vega-Arzate, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, was told to be careful stopping on his way to San Antonio “because the undocumented migrants could die from lack of ventilation due to the trailer’s lack of movement.” court documents.

He was approaching a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on a road north of Laredo on May 11 when he was detained after officers noted his “nervous behavior and difficulties” when shifting gears.

Border officials deployed a sniffer dog to inspect the truck and discovered the presence of people in the cargo container.

The officers then broke the seal on the trailer and found the migrants inside.

Vega-Arzate is to appear before US District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, who will impose the sentence on October 20.

His plea came two days after a federal grand jury in San Antonio charged indictments in the worst smuggling incident in United States history that killed 53 migrants and injured 10 others in a hot and airless tractor that authorities pulled on the side of a found their way on June 27.

A total of 53 migrants were killed and 10 others injured after they were found in a hot and airless tractor trailer in San Antonio on June 27.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, drove the tractor trailer crammed with Mexican, Guatemalan, Salvadoran and Honduran migrants before leaving it near San Antonio on June 27. He could be sentenced to death if found guilty of the deaths of the 53 migrants and 10 others who were injured

Christian Martinez, 28, accused of plotting the United States’ deadliest people-smuggling operation that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio on June 27

Jair Valencia (left), Misael Olivares (center) and Yovani Valencia (right) are put on display at an altar at their home in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Mexico, on July 13. The three were among 53 migrants who died from heat and dehydration in a closed tractor trailer left by smugglers outside San Antonio on June 27.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, were each charged with conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in death and one count of transporting undocumented migrants resulting in death.

They also face one charge of conspiracy against undocumented migrants resulting in serious bodily harm and endangering lives, and one of transporting undocumented migrants with serious bodily harm and endangering lives.

Both American men could be sentenced to death if convicted.

Mexican nationals Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, were also charged with possession of a firearm while illegally present in the United States.

Each can face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Margie Paz, of Honduras, was one of 53 people killed in the trailer smuggling incident in suburban San Antonio on June 27. The 24-year-old had studied at the National Autonomous University of Honduras. Her boyfriend, Alejandro Caballero, also died

Honduran brothers Fernando Redondo (left) and Alejandro Andino (right) were among the 53 migrants killed in the trailer smuggling incident in June.

53 migrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador were found dead in the tractor trailer after it was found abandoned outside San Antonio on June 27

Zamorano Jr. drove the 18-wheeler carrying 67 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, and was abandoned by authorities in a desolate, industrial area near a highway about 160 miles north of the US-Mexico border on a day when temperatures top 103 Fahrenheit.

The dead included 27 migrants from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador.

A 20-year-old survivor from Guatemala told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the floor of the trailer with what she believes was powdered chicken broth, apparently to prevent U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffer dogs from spotting the migrants at checkpoints.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told CNN it was “a crime against humanity.”

“The floor of the trailer was completely covered in corpses. Completely covered in bodies,” he added.