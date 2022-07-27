Mexican immigration agent jumps in river to rescue Venezuelan migrant from being swept by current

A Mexican border agent was forced to jump into the river to rescue a migrant who was dragged downriver.

The officer was patrolling the Mexican side of Eagle Pass International Bridge 1, which connects Piedras Negras, Coahuila, to Eagle Pass, Texas, when he heard the man screaming for help on Tuesday, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration said in a statement.

Images released by the immigration service show the officer swimming across the river wearing a life jacket.

The officer was able to place the personal flotation device on the Venezuelan man and guide him back to shore.

A Mexican immigration officer (left) approaches a Venezuelan migrant (right) who struggled to survive in the middle of the Rio Grande as he attempted to reach the United States border in Texas on Tuesday. The person was returned to the Mexican city of Piedras Negras and received medical treatment before being transferred to a local immigration office for processing.

A Venezuelan migrant is escorted by Mexican immigration officers moments after he was rescued from nearly drowning in the Rio Grande in a failed attempt to cross from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Tuesday

The migrant received medical treatment and was taken to a local National Institute of Migration, where he was treated.

His rescuers arrived on the same day that immigration officers encountered two migrants from Venezuela, one from Peru and another from Uruguay, who may have drowned in the Rio Grande in the city of Ciudad Acuña in Coahuila.

For the most part, migrants stopped in Mexico’s northern border with the United States are being sent back to the southern state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, and await the approval of a 30-day permit to remain in the country while their immigration process continues. plays indoors.

The Venezuelan migrant screamed for help when he couldn’t make it toward the US border in Texas on Tuesday while trying to swim across the Rio Grande. An immigration agent from Mexico swam up to him and gave him a life jacket before escorting him to shore in the border town of Piedras Negras

A Mexican immigration officer (left) helps a migrant from Venezuela (right) moments after avoiding being swept away by a Rio Grande mouse stream

Many object to the Mexican strategy of keeping them south, away from the US border.

They say the process to normalize their status – usually through applying for asylum – is taking too long and they are unable to support themselves as they wait weeks in the Chiapas town of Tapachula as jobs are scarce.

The increased delay in permit processing often leads to the formation of caravans made up of children, adults and the elderly marching into Mexico City to put pressure on officials before proceeding to the US-Mexico border.

As many as 2,000 migrants left the Chiapas town of Tapachula on Monday after getting tired of slow paperwork at overcrowded Mexican immigration offices.

Some caravans have broken up after traveling 45 miles to the town of Huixtla, where migrants, most from Venezuela and Central America, have arrived. obtained permits.

“It’s tough, but we’re going to keep going in the hopes that they’ll let us through,” said Nicaraguan migrant Moisés Chinchilla, who like most hopes for a temporary residence permit.