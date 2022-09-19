Mexican foreign minister criticized for selfie of him and his wife at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Mexico’s foreign minister has faced a wave of backlash after he shared a selfie of himself and his wife ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Marcelo Ebrard posed next to his wife, Rosalinda Bueso, as the couple smiled before uploading the photo to his Twitter account Monday.

“At the state funeral of HM (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II,” Ebrard wrote before joining other world leaders at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

His tweet was labeled insipid and disrespectful to the Queen, who died on September 8 after 70 years as head of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

“I think it’s disrespectful to take selfies at a funeral,” one person tweeted.

Another user on the platform lashed out at Ebrard for showing no decency.

“I think it’s disrespectful to take selfies at a funeral,” the person wrote. “You’re not at a birthday party taking selfies, Marcelo. Act accordingly. You represent Mexico.’

A follower compared Ebrard’s tweet to the behavior some holidaymakers exhibit when visiting The Tower of London.

“Marcelo is the typical tourist harassing the Beefeaters and the royal guards to see if they move,” the user wrote. “He’s the typical tourist who wants to touch the Mona Lisa. He is the typical tourist who throws the name Mexico down the sewer. Thank you, I am honored by your visit.’

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, signs a condolence register for Queen Elizabeth II

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (right) and his wife, Rosalinda Bueso (second from right) attend a service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday

One of more than 3,000 comments criticizing Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for uploading a selfie of himself and his wife before the couple attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is the first since Winston Churchill’s was full of spectacle. Prior to the service, a bell rang 96 times – once a minute for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. Next, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to pull the coach and its flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before the porters carried it into the church.

The trappings of state and monarchy abounded: the coffin was draped with the royal standard, and on top of it sat the imperial state crown, twinkling with nearly 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.

There were also personal touches. The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Queen Elizabeth II’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne, Prince William and nine-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin was a handwritten note “In loving and devoted memory” and was signed Charles R – for Rex, or King.

“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we come from all over the country, from the Commonwealth and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in certain confidence to her at the mercy of God, our maker and saviour,’ the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners as the funeral began.

The service ended with two minutes of silence across the UK, after which those in attendance sang the national anthem, now titled ‘God Save the King’.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his funeral sermon that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.

Later, during the enshrinement ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter were removed from the casket and placed on the altar – separating the Queen from her crown for the last time. . Her coffin was then lowered into the royal vault through an opening in the chapel floor.

She will later be buried with her husband, Prince Philip, during a private family service.