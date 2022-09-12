Mexican court grants home confinement to drug lord, 76, responsible for the murder of a DEA agent

A Mexican court has placed Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the infamous former drug lord whose cartel was responsible for the 1985 murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Kiki Camarena, under house arrest.

Félix Gallardo, known as ‘The Boss of the Bosses’ and ‘The Godfather’, has been in prison since 1989 for the kidnapping and murder of Camarena.

A court sentenced the 76-year-old to 40 years in prison in 1989 for crimes such as extortion, firearms possession and bribery. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that a court found him guilty of the special agent’s murder and sentenced him to 37 years in prison.

Last Wednesday, a judge of the seventh district court of the federal criminal proceedings approved that Félix Gallardo’s remaining sentence must be served in the privacy of his hometown because of his ill health.

Although the sentence for racketeering, firearms possession and bribery ends in 2029, he will still have to serve the sentence for Camarena’s murder.

DailyMail.com contacted the DEA for comment.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (pictured in a 2021 interview with Telemundo) was placed under house arrest last Tuesday. The 76-year-old, known as ‘The Boss of the Bosses’ and ‘The Godfather’, has been in prison since 1989 when he was arrested and subsequently sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, firearms possession and bribery. In 2017, a court handed him a 40-year prison sentence for the 1985 murder of Kiki Camarena, an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The investigation led by DEA agent Kiki Camarena brought down the Guadalajara cartel, but not before he was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by the criminal organization in 1985.

An earlier request to complete the rest of his sentence at home was rejected by a Mexico City court on February 20, 2019.

In a prison interview in August 2021 with: TelemundoFélix Gallardo lamented his declining health, indicating that “half my body is paralyzed.”

He lost sight in his right eye and is deaf in his left ear. In addition, he has undergone eight hernia removal surgeries. He also injured his arm while falling in prison.

Félix Gallardo was a federal police officer before founding the Guadalajara cartel with Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, the latter awaiting extradition to the United States for Camarena’s murder.

Camarena died at age 37, leaving behind a wife and three children, including one who is now a judge in California.

As the leader of the defunct Guadalajara cartel, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo groomed Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who is also known as “The Lord of the Skies”

The body of DEA agent Enrique Camarena was flown in a coffin from Mexico to a California air force base on March 8, 1985, a month after he was kidnapped and murdered by the Guadalajara cartel.

Shockingly, the frail cartel boss told the network he had no idea who Fonseca Carrillo and Caro Quintero were — the trio started out smuggling marijuana into the United States before partnering with Pablo Escobar to ship cocaine to America.

“I don’t know them,” he said. ‘We didn’t meet on the street. These people and I have never talked to each other.’

In addition, Félix Gallardo cared for some of Mexico’s most powerful drug lords such as Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Amado Carrillo Fuentes who is also known as ‘The Lord of the Skies’, Héctor Luis ‘El Güero’ Palma Salazar and his cousins, the Arellano -Félix brothers .

Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero (center) was arrested on July 15 by security forces in Sinaloa. He is now awaiting extradition to the United States, where he will be charged with the 1985 murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena

Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo was one of the three founders of the Guadalajara cartel

Félix Gallardo, who is portrayed in the hit Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, has always distanced himself from Camarena’s murder.

The cartel sought revenge on Camarena after the Mexican military raided a 2,500-acre marijuana plantation in 1984. Caro Quintero accused Camarena of a raid and his accomplices kidnapped him in Guadalajara on February 7, 1985.

Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala, who was employed by the Mexican government and the DEA, was abducted the same day in a separate incident.

The tortured bodies of Camarena and Zavala were found on March 5, 1985, wrapped in plastic and dumped on an abandoned site in La Angostura, a city in the state of Michoacán.

“It’s a very sad subject. This Mr. Camarena, whoever they were, whoever did it, the perpetrators and masterminds are behind bars; they’ve paid with their lives in prison and they’ve had a really hard time,” Félix Gallardo told Telemundo. “I don’t know why they linked me to that crime. I never met that man. Let me repeat: I don’t like guns. I’m really sorry, because I know he was a good man.’