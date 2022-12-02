Mexican cops discover 700lbs of fentanyl worth $8 million hidden within dozens coconuts bound for the US.

The drugs seized in Sonora, Mexico could be worth as much as $8 million

Hundreds of coconuts filled with fentanyl were destined for the US border

Officials in Mexico have seized nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl hidden in coconuts en route to the US.

The massive drug bust, discovered by officials in northwestern Mexico’s Sonora state, could be valued at $8 million (£6.5).

Fentanyl, a type of opioid, is used in anesthesia, but it is also used as an illegal recreational drug. It has become a serious problem for the US, with fentanyl flooding across the US border.

Officials from the Attorney General’s Office seized the drug-filled coconuts from a truck on a road in Puerto Libertad and cracked them open to reveal the illegal substance.

Police officers in Sonora, Mexico, open coconuts containing fentanyl pills. Pictured yesterday, December 1

Hundreds of fentanyl-filled coconuts were seized from a truck bound for the US border

One image shows the coconuts sawed in half and glued back together after being filled with bags of fentanyl tablets.

The officials also arrested two people in the truck destined for the US. They planned to cross the border from Sonora.

In a statement yesterday, Dec. 1, the Attorney General of the Republic said: “Officers of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) attached to the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) have recovered approximately 300 kilograms (661lb) of a substance containing characteristics of fentanyl in a coconut truck in Sonora.

“Under the direction of the Federal Government Department (MPF) office in Sonora, the Federal Investigation Police (PFM) moved to Highway Section 26 in Puerto Libertad where they completed proceedings and succeeded in arresting two people who were carrying the aforementioned substance.

“The seized loot and the detainees have been made available to the MPF, which is conducting the corresponding investigation.”

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Sonora, Mexico, has seized about 300 kilograms of fentanyl pills hidden in coconuts in a truck.

A bag of fentanyl pills is depicted in one of the coconuts destined for the US

Fentanyl is a strong opioid pain reliever used to treat severe pain and is usually available by prescription only.

It is used with other drugs for anesthesia, but it is also used illegally as a recreational drug.

The use of opioids like fentanyl has plagued the US for decades. In 2020 alone, there was a record 69,000 deaths from powerful painkillers like fentanyl – a figure that rose to a new high of more than 75,000 in 2021.

The opioid crisis, which has been going on for decades, peaked during the pandemic, when lockdowns and hospital closures left people particularly vulnerable to addiction.

Fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.