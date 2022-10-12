Mexican church suspends priest who advised carrying guns

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Roman Catholic Church in Mexico has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry weapons to fight drug cartels.

Reverend Alfredo Gallegos, better known as “Father Pistolas,” is a priest in the violence-ravaged western state of Michoacan, who sometimes carries a gun himself.

A circular from the Archdiocese of Morelia, the state capital, instructed other priests not to allow the Reverend Gallegos to celebrate Mass.

Although the archdiocese did not return calls to confirm the order, a priest in a neighboring diocese who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the order’s authenticity on Wednesday.

The order, dated Sept. 21, did not specify a reason for the indefinite suspension imposed earlier that month, saying only that Gallegos had been “reprimanded” on several occasions for something.

Even for Michoacan, it was surprising when Rev. Gallegos shouted from the pulpit in 2021 that parishioners had to arm themselves against warring drug gangs.

“The cartel gunmen come, they take the cattle, they fuck your wife and daughter, and you do nothing,” Reverend Alfredo Gallegos said in a sermon. “Well, buy a gun, the government can go to hell.”

“We have to defend our lives,” Gallegos continued.

Mexican law prohibits most citizens from owning almost all firearms except for shotguns or shotguns of extremely low caliber.

But Michoacan has a history of armed vigilante civic movements, dating back to 2013 and 2014. At the time, vigilantes managed to oust the dominant Templar cartel, but rival cartels like the Viagras and Jalisco cartel are involved. Kidnappings, murders and shootings have prompted thousands of people to flee their homes.

At the time, Gallegos was supported by a number of fellow Roman Catholic clergy.

Rev. Gregorio López, a priest known to have once wore a bulletproof vest while celebrating Mass, has in recent years provided shelter for people who have fled their homes because of violence. He has also sought to assist in obtaining asylum or refugee status for residents of Michoacan in the United States.

López called Gallegos’ sermon ‘the cry of the people’.

“He’s trying to be the voice of the people, and that’s the sense of the community, that they should be armed,” said López, who served as a sort of spiritual advisor to some self-defense groups in 2014.

Mexico is a notoriously dangerous country for the personal safety of priests.

The Church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said seven priests have been killed during the current administration, which took office in December 2018, and at least two dozen in the previous president’s six years.

