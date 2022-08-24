Mets troll Yankees before Subway Series game poking fun at the fan using a hot dog as a straw

<!–

Ahead of the final Subway Series game of the regular season, the New York Mets chose to take advantage of a viral moment to get into the minds of the rival Yankees.

During Monday’s captivating game, a fan was caught on camera with a hot dog and beer being used in ways that were not intended.

The fan was shown with a hot dog placed in his beer, but not to be eaten or dipped.

Before putting the hot dog in the beer, he used a plastic straw to dig a hole in the center of the hot dog to drink from.

The Mets chose to get in on the action by posting their lineup card with a cheeky caption at the top for them: “Last game at the only stadium where people use hot dogs for straws.”

The video made the rounds on social media, with some fans shocked by the fan’s actions and decisions.

These images in various forms have been viewed millions of times on Twitter, with popular Yankees accounts, sports media accounts and even professional athletes competing.

Some were impressed by his ingenuity, others were less sure.

Although the identity of the man is not clear, he walked home satisfied with a beer and a hot dog that sat in his stomach alongside a 4-2 win for his Yankees.

Tuesday night could be the same, with the Yankees hoping to wrap up their first three-game winning streak since the end of July.

While another added, “The hot dog straw man is the boldest example of American ingenuity since Benjamin Franklin discovered electricity.”

Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant said, “Nah da buddy love out da glizzy is madddd crazy.”

The Yankees won their game against the Mets Monday night with a score of 4-2