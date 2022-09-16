Mets’ Sandy Alderson to step back from role as team president, will become a team advisor

Sandy Alderson will step down as president of the New York Mets when the team finds its replacement.

Alderson, 74, a cancer survivor who served two stints as New York general manager, will take on a new role as special advisor to owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team.

First Place Mets announced their plans Thursday-evening before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Roberto Clemente Day in Major League Baseball.

“For me personally and for the organization, now is the right time for this transition,” Alderson said in a statement.

“We have had a successful season, we have made some significant additions to our senior leadership team and we have built a strong and forward-thinking culture. When the time comes, I look forward to continuing to support Steve, Alex and the organization in a new role.”

Alderson was the general manager of the Mets from 2010 to 2018. During that time, the Mets made the postseason only twice, but won the National League pennant in 2015. In that season’s World Series, the Mets lost to the Kansas City Royals in five games. , two of which go to an extra inning.

He returned to the club as president when Cohen bought the team in November 2020 and took on the general manager responsibilities of running baseball operations again for a while before Billy Eppler was hired as GM last off-season.

“When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a period of time and with a specific mandate: to re-energize our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and collaborators,” said Steve Cohen.

“Sandy has done those things and more and we started looking for his successor. Once we found that person, I asked Sandy to continue in a new role as a special advisor to me and the senior leadership team.”

