Mets pitcher Max Scherzer claims PitchCom ‘should be illegal’ as ‘sign stealing is part of the game’

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer claimed that PitchCom should be illegal, but declined to rule out its re-use in the future.

Scherzer, 38, first used the system in his Subway Series debut when the Mets defeated the Yankees on Wednesday night.

He revealed that catcher Tomas Nido wanted him to try the system and it brought him success on his birthday with seven shutout innings.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer claimed PitchCom should be illegal after using it on Wednesday

Scherzer revealed that catcher Tomas Nido had urged him to try the system against the Yankees

However, Scherzer believes that PitchCom has no place in the game, as it takes away the pitcher’s advantage from complex plate theft.

‘It functions. Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal,” Scherzer said after the game at Citi Fields. “I don’t think it should be in the game.

“I’ve always been proud of having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers.

Scherzer believes that PitchCom has no place in the game and prefers the system of characters

“The fact that we’re taking this out of the game and we’re just using technology, now everyone – you can’t steal second place plates, the pitcher can’t take advantage of a complex system.

“It’s part of baseball to crack someone’s marks. Does it have the desired intention of cleaning up the game a bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away some of the game.”

As it turned out, even with the PitchCom in use, Nido was giving Scherzer hand gestures throughout the match.

However, Scherzer admitted that he would consider using PitchCom again in the future

Despite being a traditionalist, Scherzer admitted that he would consider using PitchCom again in the future.

‘I’ll think about it. Maybe,’ he said.

PitchCom was introduced by Major League Baseball and allows catchers to call their pitcher electronically.

It sends the call directly to the thrower’s ear instead of doing it the traditional way by putting down fingers.

PitchCom sends the call directly to the pitcher’s ear instead of doing it the traditional way

The league has instituted the system to improve the pace of play by reducing the number of times a pitcher shuffles off the field after a pitch or steps off the mound because they think a runner noticed the signs.

The system should also help with board stealing after the Astros developed an illegal board set during their 2017 World Series run.

Starling Marte delivered the walk-off RBI single for the host Mets Wednesday night, who defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 to win a two-game interleague series of their crosstown rivals.

The Mets have taken three consecutive wins after a three-game loss streak to extend their lead in the NL East to three games. The Yankees, who came in on Wednesday with the best record in baseball, are at 2-5 since the All-Star break and 10-12 this month.

New York Mets’ Starling Marte celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning