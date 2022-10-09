Mets beat Padres to force winner-take-all Game 3 in NL wild-card series

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom threw well enough to save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres to end their wildcard playoff series by one game each. equalized Saturday night.

Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil hit a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz came in much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

New York broke open the game by scoring four runs in the bottom half, keyed in by the basesloaded double McNeil off Adrian Morejon from a drawn infield.

Seth Lugo retired cleanup batter Josh Bell on a basesloaded grounder for the save, ending a game that lasted 4 hours and 13 minutes.

“Win or go home,” said deGrom. “I love to pitch here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn’t want to disappoint.”

The teams will play a deciding Game 3 at Citi Field on Sunday-evening, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the best-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove is slated to start for his hometown Padres against 15-game winner Chris Bassitt.

“We feel good,” said San Diego manager Bob Melvin.

Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo had three basehits and a walk for the Mets, including a lead single in the fourth that chased wild starter Blake Snell to the delight of a rambunctious sold-out crowd waving orange rally towels.

The lefthander walked four of his first 12 batters and six in all more than 3 1/3 shaky innings in his first postseason start for San Diego.

In a match-up between the 2018 Cy Young Award winners, deGrom threw eight in six innings with a two-run ball for his fourth career postseason win.

“He kept us off balance,” Melvin said. “It was a close game in the middle innings and then it got away from us there in the seventh.”

It was deGrom’s first playoff start at home — the right-hander helped pitch the Mets in the 2015 World Series, but all four are starts that came after the season on the road.

One night after co-ace Max Scherzer gave up four homeruns and seven runs in a Game 1 flop, deGrom delivered with New York on the brink of elimination.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who has said he plans to cancel his contract after this season, reprimanded Manny Machado on all three occasions and recovered well after going 0-3 with a 6 ERA, 00 in his last four regular season outings.

“I actually felt like I had my best things in the sixth inning,” said deGrom.

Trent Grisham homered for the second time in two games, and San Diego tied the score with Jurickson Profar’s RBI single in the fifth.

But after a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, deGrom struckout Machado and Bell with runners on the corners to end the inning.

Alonso homered on the first pitch in the bottom half off reliever Nick Martinez, who went to college in New York City with Fordham. It was the first postseason homerun for Alonso, who had 40 during the regular season and tied for the Major League lead with 131 RBI’s.

Díaz was summoned by manager Buck Showalter in the seventh — his first appearance in a game since August 2020. The reliever made a solid defensive play at first base, eliminating slugger Juan Soto with a runner on second base to end the inning. Close.

Díaz went 46 minutes between pitches, while the Mets rallied in the bottom half using consecutive 10-pitch walks by Alonso and Mark Canha against Morejon.

A pumped-up McNeil, the big league batting champion, pointed in the direction of the New York dugout when he doubled out his clutch to make it 5-2. Eduardo Escobar added an RBI single off Pierce Johnson, and pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a sacrifice fly.

After getting two outs in the eighth, Díaz got a warm ovation and waved to the crowd of 42.156 as he walked down the mound.

Leading two in the ninth, Profar almost got close on a long drive that was caught just before the fence. Adam Ottavino got a run in before Showalter went to Lugo for the last out.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker replaced lefthanded reliever Joely Rodríguez (shoulder) on the series roster for the game, an injury that had to be cleared by Major League Baseball. Rodríguez will not be eligible to return until the Mets reach the NL Championship Series. He didn’t pitch in Friday-evening’s 7-1 loss. … Slumping DH Darin Ruf returned from a neck injury and played his first game since September 25. Showalter chose 36-year-old Ruf, an eight-year Major League veteran, at DH over 20-year-old catcher Francisco Álvarez, rated the best baseball player by MLB.com before making his Major League debut on September 30. Ruf finished the season with four hits, none for extra bases, in his last 48 at bats (0.083). But he excelled at lefthanded pitching his entire career, coming in 3 for 7 with a homerun and three walks against Snell. “A little bit of history there. I like the flexibility it gives us with the catchers,” explains Showalter. “Darin has a bit more of a track record, especially when it comes to the Padres.” Ruf struckout, walked and was hit by a pitch … All-Star RF Starling Marte advanced from sixth in batting order to his regular No. 2 slot. Marte went 2 for 4 on Friday night with two steals in his first game since September 6, when he was hit by a throw and broke the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand.

WHO IS FIRST?

Brandon Drury started at first base for San Diego instead of Wil Myers, the lone lineup change of Game 1 made by Melvin.

NEXT ONE

Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) grew up as a Padres fan in suburban San Diego and signed a $100 million five-year contract with his home team this season.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in his first season with the Mets after coming over in a trade with Oakland, where he pitched for Melvin.