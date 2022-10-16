Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council calls for three-part test

Indigenous leaders say employers, schools, universities and housing authorities need to make Australians take a three-part test to prove whether they are Aboriginal or not.

The call comes amid a massive 25 per cent increase in Australians identifying as Indigenous over the past five years, and follows the University of Sydney and NSW TAFE’s toughened requirements for students who describe themselves as having a First Nations background .

Nathan Moran, chief executive of the Sydney-based Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council, told Daily Mail Australia that people have been abusing the system for at least 25 years – which he described as outright fraud.

Moran called on organizations to adopt the Commonwealth’s three-part identity test to deter Australians from falsely identifying as Indigenous.

This test involves three steps – proving they are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and are accepted as such by the community they live in or previously lived in.

Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Nathan Moran is leading calls for a crackdown on Australians who self-identify as Indigenous

On the ‘cheats’ he believes are self-identifying as Indigenous, Mr Moran said: ‘It makes me sick to my stomach.

‘The sad and unfortunate reality is that people have used self-identification to receive jobs, housing and scholarships to which they are not entitled and which are meant for Indigenous people.

‘Indigenous birth rates do not match population growth.’

The three-part test to prove aboriginality An Aboriginal person (including Torres Strait Islanders) means a person who: 1.Is a member of the Aboriginal race in Australia 2.Identifies as such an Aboriginal person 3. Is accepted by the Aboriginal community as an Aboriginal person

Moran called on organizations and government agencies to enforce the three-part test instead of relying on statutory declarations – pieces of paper where they legally swear they are Indigenous.

The test requires Australians to identify as an Aboriginal person, be able to prove they are a member of the race and be accepted by the Aboriginal community.

A person can prove they are accepted by an Aboriginal community by providing a letter from their local Aboriginal Land Council or a registered Aboriginal community organisation.

Moran said it is time to “end the statutory declaration and apply the laws they are forced to enforce”.

“They have the right to ask people who identify as Aboriginal for confirmation of that claim and who they received that confirmation from,” he said.

The Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council recently complained to the Independent Commission Against Corruption about the number of students at the University of Sydney who identified themselves as Indigenous using statutory declarations.

The University of Sydney's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research Director Professor Jakelin Troy argues that freedom of self-identification and self-expression is a fundamental human right

The university has since announced plans to revamp its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status policy by getting rid of statistical information, Mr Moran said.

Students must provide an “identity letter” and complete the Commonwealth’s three-part identity test.

Students will also be asked to confirm their identity either by a letter from their Land Council or a sealed letter signed by a delegate from the Aboriginal Medical Service or Aboriginal Legal Service.

TAFE NSW is also now developing an Aboriginality Verification Policy following similar concerns.

Sir. Moran is not the only Aboriginal land council leader to express concern about the latest census data.

Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell recently claimed “poor white people” were falsely identifying as Aboriginal in a move he called “identity-seeking”.

“The people who tick the box to say they’re Aboriginal, their demographic is poor white people who are largely disenfranchised,” Mr Mansell said.

‘They don’t attach any value to their identity as a poor white person in Tasmania, so they’re looking to attach themselves to something that has greater value, and I think a lot of those people think that’s in to be aboriginal.’

Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell claimed "poor white people" were falsely identifying as Aboriginal in a move he described as "identity-seeking".

However, not everyone agrees.

The University of Sydney’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research director Professor Jakelin Troy claimed the latest census data shows an increased number of Indigenous people represent the nation’s ‘real’ demographic.

‘Freedom of self-identification and self-expression is a fundamental human right. Interfering with invaded and colonized peoples’ efforts to assert identity is simply perpetuating invasion and colonization,’ she tweeted.

Professor Troy has expressed concern about the crackdown, claiming that self-identification was accepted at many international research institutions.

“It’s a response to a push from some parts of Aboriginal Australia, but not all of us,” she said. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘I personally think that universities shouldn’t really be dictating to Aboriginal people about identity. I don’t think anyone should be.’