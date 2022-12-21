Metro stables on the trail of victory in Gosford

Three metropolitan stables renowned for producing top-class three-year-olds lock horns in the opening race at Thursday’s Gosford meeting.
And the winner could well provide more for the Christmas stocking, with an early career attack on a city race.
Trial watchers will be rubbing their hands together when the speedy Winning Rupert filly Passeggiata debuts for the Bjorn Baker stable at Warwick Farm.
Undefeated in three hit-outs, the first two being on soft tracks in June, Passeggiata wasted no time reminding everyone what she has potential under the hood, jumping to the front and cruising home in a recent Rosehill trial .
Out of an Exceed and Excel mare she has speed to burn on either side, but she will probably need everything to rip out in a thrilling $40,000 Maiden Hcp over 1000m.
From a much softer barrier, the big threat likely comes from the Joe Pride-trained filly Different Drum, who came through the line strongly and won the second of two recent trials on the plastic on the farm.
A handsome appearance by the prolific sire I Am Invincible and out of a Redoute’s Choice mare, Different Drum had plenty of reserve when she crossed the line, and was naturally bred to cover more ground.
Across town, Mark Newnham from Randwick is about to unleash a two-pronged assault on the race.