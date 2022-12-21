Metro stables on the trail of victory in Gosford

Three metropolitan stables renowned for producing top-class three-year-olds lock horns in the opening race at Thursday’s Gosford meeting.

And the winner could well provide more for the Christmas stocking, with an early career attack on a city race.

Bjorn Bakker. Credit:The Sydney Morning Herald

Trial watchers will be rubbing their hands together when the speedy Winning Rupert filly Passeggiata debuts for the Bjorn Baker stable at Warwick Farm.

Undefeated in three hit-outs, the first two being on soft tracks in June, Passeggiata wasted no time reminding everyone what she has potential under the hood, jumping to the front and cruising home in a recent Rosehill trial .