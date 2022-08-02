Metricon: Construction giant tells dozens of staff they will be sacked on Microsoft Teams

Construction giant Metricon has laid off dozens of sales staff via an online video chat as the company confirms it is in the midst of restructuring and will cut jobs.

In a Microsoft Teams video chat on Monday, Metricon told its staff it would reduce its NSW sales team, which has about 60 employees, to 18 and let 15 trainee sales consultants go.

Staff who could not be relocated were offered severance pay, while interns were fired with no vacancies elsewhere in the company or severance pay.

David Shorten, Metricon’s state NSW sales manager, reportedly read a statement to staff explaining that the decision was “not taken lightly,” but was made for the company’s short- and long-term goals.

“In order to better meet the demands of the current market and to ensure the most appropriate deployment of resources, we have conducted a major evaluation of the sales force,” read Mr. Shorten, according to n.ews.com.au.

‘This is necessary to remain competitive in both the short and long term. The review was not done lightly and led to proposed changes to the current structure of the team.

“We understand that you may be feeling anxious right now and you probably have some questions. Under the proposed structure, the number of new housing advisers will be reduced to 18.’

Workers have until noon on Wednesday to provide their “thoughts, insights or feedback” on the restructuring, while laid-off workers will be informed by the end of the week.

The construction giant said it will select the most “suitably skilled individuals” for the limited remaining positions at the company.

Those who decline an opportunity to remain with the Company may not be entitled to severance pay.

A statement letter (pictured) was read to employees, explaining the restructuring of the company’s workforce

It is because construction companies in Australia are unable to fulfill fixed price contracts as they face increasing financial challenges brought about by supply chain problems, labor shortages and the rising cost of raw materials.

“With the current headwinds plaguing the industry, particularly labor costs resulting from competition for skills, combined with current global material cost increases and with our very strong existing pipeline of work,” said Peter Langfelder, Metricon’s acting CEO in a statement. to Daily Mail Australia. .

‘We have to carefully weigh the pipeline of new construction against the construction side of the business.

“We are restructuring our front of the business given the current climate and the need to move forward efficiently.

“We are committed to caring for all of our people who may be affected by these proposed changes, and they will continue to have ongoing access to the company’s support and mental health services.”

Metricon’s financial stability was scrutinized earlier this year before its lender, Commonwealth Bank, agreed to a bailout deal in May.

Metricon held crisis talks amid cash flow pressures after its founder, Mario Biasin, 71, (pictured) died suddenly on May 16

Mr. Langfelder said the company’s owners would also give $30 million to help the company.

In early May, sales staff were reportedly told to increase cash flow by securing more deposits.

Metricon held crisis talks amid cash flow pressures in the construction industry after its founder, Mario Biasin, died on May 16.

The company confirmed Mr Biasin’s “sudden and unexpected” death and added that the 71-year-old had “mental health problems”.

Last month, Metricon listed at least 56 display properties worth nearly $65 million for sale, despite reports that the company was struggling financially.

The sale includes properties in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland ranging from $650,000 to $3.2 million.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Metricon for comment.